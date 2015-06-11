Is this the healthiest cocktail ever?

11 June 2015
gtg-lovo-news-coco

Sticking to a healthy regime and enjoying an alcoholic tipple sadly don’t often go hand in hand but a brand new drink may be set to change all that…

Avoiding alcohol may be what’s best for us but unfortunately it’s not always feasible and after all, a healthy lifestyle is all about balance. Harriet and Jessica, the founders of new drinks company Lovo , feel the same and were fed up with being forced to choose between sugar ridden wine and cocktails or plumping again for the boring Skinny Bitch (vodka, lime and soda). Having met at University, it was whilst the pair were busy pursuing different careers (in the city and interior design respectively) that their dissatisfaction with the drinks market brought them back together and they had their lightbulb moment.

Taking the drink-du-jour of the health and fitness set, Lovo are looking to change up cocktail hour. Their brand new drink is a blend of sparkling Thai coconut water (low in sugar and full of electrolytes), premium vodka (one of the lowest calorie spirits) and a smidgen of grape extract (the same natural sweetness added to Vita Coco). Coming in at just 128 calories and completely refined sugar free the result is a refreshing drink that is both delicious and guilt free.

£2.95, available online  now  and coming to Harvey Nichols very soon.


You may also like

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Explore More