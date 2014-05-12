1 / 5

James and Christiane Duigan: Our Week in Food

When James Duigan, the brains and brawn behind Bodyism, bestselling author of 'The Clean and Lean Diet' book and A-list personal trainer to the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lara Stone decided to divulge his daily eating habits, the glossy posse were chomping at the bit.

So what exactly do James and Christiane (aka Mrs Clean and Lean - mother, nutrition expert and Clean and Lean cover girl) like to tuck into? Here, the fun-loving and down-to-earth dynamic duo reveal all...