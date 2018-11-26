The fish taco recipe Jamie Oliver made for Fearne Cotton

When celebrity guests appear on the Channel 4 series Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast, they tell the story of a dish that holds special significance for them. Jamie tasks himself with tracking it down and then recreating it for them on the programme.
These aren't just workaday meals, but next-level feasts, perfect for entertaining. "They are what I like to call the greatest hits of weekend cooking," says Jamie.
"Fearne first enjoyed fish tacos like these on holiday in Mexico with her best friend Lolly," he explains. "I’ve set out to recreate that vibe for her here. Served with all the trimmings – fresh guacamole, sweet and spicy pineapple salsa, garlicky soured cream and a jalapeño-spiked cabbage slaw – this is to die for."
It's one of 65 recipes from the past five series brought together in a new book Jamie's Friday Night Feast Cookbook, many of them inspired by celebs who have appeared on the show, such as Joanna Lumley, Liv Tyler, Mark Hammill, Goldie Hawn and David Tennant. They were all created by Jamie at the famous cafe on the pier in Southend-on-Sea, where the show is filmed. The book also features new dishes from the soon-to-be-aired series six.
Here's Fearne's favourite meal with a Jamie twist.
Serves 4
Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes
Ingredients
1 bulb of garlic
½ a red cabbage (400g)
1 fresh green jalapeño chilli
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
150g soured cream or natural yoghurt
1 lime
4 sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley
4–8 flour tortillas
1 x 400g tin of cannellini beans
olive oil
4 x 200g haddock fillets, skin on, scaled, pin-boned, from sustainable sources
1 lemon
FOR THE PINEAPPLE SALSA
1 small fresh pineapple
1 small red onion
½ a bunch of fresh mint (15g)
2 fresh mixed-colour chillies
2 limes
extra virgin olive oil
FOR THE GUACAMOLE
½ a small red onion
2 spring onions
1–2 fresh red chillies
2 ripe tomatoes
3 ripe avocados
½ a bunch of fresh mint (15g)
1 lime
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas 4. Place the whole garlic bulb in the oven for 1 hour, or until softened, then remove. To make the pineapple salsa, trim and peel the pineapple, cutting out any brown scraggy bits, then slice into wedges, removing and discarding the core. Dry fry in a large frying pan over a medium heat for around 4 minutes, or until gnarly and charred, turning occasionally. Finely chop, then place in a bowl with all the lovely juices. Peel the onion, pick the mint leaves, then finely chop with the chillies (deseed if you like) and scrape into the bowl. Squeeze in the lime juice, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, then taste and season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, and put aside.
2. For the guacamole, peel the red onion, trim the spring onions, then roughly chop with the chillies (deseed if you like) on a large chopping board. Halve, deseed and add the tomatoes, destone the avocados and scoop over the flesh, then pick over most of the mint leaves. Chop and mix it all together until fine and combined, then squeeze over the lime juice and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil. Season to perfection, giving it one final chop.
3. Very finely slice the red cabbage on a mandolin (use the guard!). Finely slice the jalapeño, then scrunch it all in a bowl with the vinegar to make a slaw. Squeeze the roasted garlic cloves out of their skins, then mash and fold it through the soured cream. Squeeze in the lime juice, add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, then season to perfection. Pick, finely chop and stir in the parsley leaves. Wrap the tortillas in tin foil and warm them in the cooling oven.
4. Drain the cannellini beans and put them into a frying pan on a medium-high heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until they start to pop and blister. Place in a bowl and keep warm. Wipe the pan out and return it to a medium heat with a splash of olive oil. Season the haddock fillets and finely grate over the lemon zest, then cook skin side down for 4 minutes, pressing down lightly with a fish slice. Turn over for a further 3 minutes, or until slightly golden and just cooked.
5. Divide up the tortillas and top each with a spoonful of guacamole and slaw. Flake over the fish, then top with the pineapple salsa, garlicky soured cream and crispy beans. Pick, chop and scatter over the remaining mint, and serve with extra sliced chilli and lime wedges, if you like.
CALORIES: 751kcal
FAT: 26.3g
SAT FAT: 4.7g
PROTEIN: 56.4g
CARBS: 72g
SUGAR: 18g
SALT: 0.9g
FIBRE: 14.8g
Jamie’s Friday Night Feast Cookbook by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2018 Jamie’s Friday Night Feast Cookbook). Photographers: David Loftus, Ella Miller, Steve Ryan.