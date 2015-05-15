Jamie Oliver raps for Food Revolution Day

15 May 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-kids-foods

To help bring global awareness to the dangers of obesity Jamie Oliver has enlisted the help of a-list celebrities in a fabulous foodie rap

No stranger to the world of healthy eating campaigns, Jamie Oliver’s latest foodie fight is set to be his biggest and most successful yet. Entitled Food Revolution Day which kicks off today, the Naked Chef is petitioning to put compulsory practical food education on the school curriculum across the globe.

“It’s essential that we arm future generations with the life skills they urgently need in order to lead healthier, happier, more productive lives. I passionately believe this is every child’s human right and I hope you agree,” Oliver writes.

Jamie’s global petition will call on the leaders and governments of all G20 countries to make practical food education a compulsory part of every school curriculum and to build a greater awareness on the dangers of obesity - which is currently the largest preventable cause of death worldwide.

To help bolster his efforts Jamie has called on the help of a number of a-list singing celebs. Indeed, everybody from Paul McCartney and Ed Sheeran to Hugh Jackman and Jamie Cullum have been enlisted into a song which earnestly urges its listeners to “sign the petition” . Catchy and worthwhile this is a cause the Glossy Posse are 100% behind.

Sign the petition  here  to make a change.



