Jamie Oliver's Garlic Mushroom Pasta recipe

When Jamie Oliver launched his book 5 Ingredients, Quick & Easy Food to the press he cooked this mushroom pasta dish in front of us and we couldn't quite believe how a few simple ingredients for a quick pasta dinner could have so much flavour and texture. The secret, he explained, was in tearing up the mushrooms and saving a splash of the pasta water - the bit you normally chuck down the sink - to mix in with the final dish. Such simple tips can make what could be a run-of-the-mill supper into something magical.

In limiting himself to five ingredients only for each recipe, Jamie turned to ingredients, which he explains "come together really naturally to make a beautiful dish. If you get that right then that's half the hard work done." Being tied down to fewer ingredients made him look for inspiration in the big bold flavours of the world, from India, the Far East, and of course from his beloved Italy. Indeed, some of the recipes from the book feature on the menus at Jamie's Italian for autumn/winter 2017.

For a simple, healthy, fuss-free vegetarian dinner or lunch idea, try this tasty garlic mushroom pasta.

Serves 2

Total: 16 minutes

Ingredients

150g dried trofie or fusilli

2 cloves of garlic

250g mixed mushrooms

25g Parmesan cheese

2 heaped tablespoons half-fat crème fraîche

Method

Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain, reserving a mugful of cooking water. Meanwhile, peel and finely slice the garlic. Place it in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil, followed 1 minute later by the mushrooms, tearing up any larger ones. Season with sea salt and black pepper, and cook for 8 minutes, or until golden, tossing regularly.

Toss the drained pasta into the mushroom pan with a splash of reserved cooking water. Finely grate in most of the Parmesan, stir in the crème fraîche, taste, season to perfection, and dish up, finishing with a final grating of Parmesan.

CALORIES: 402kcal

FAT: 13g

SAT FAT: 5.7g

PROTEIN: 16.8g

CARBS: 58.1g

SUGAR: 3.7g

SALT: 0.8g

FIBRE: 3.6g

5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House. Recipe © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, Photography © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, by David Loftus (2017 5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food).

