Jamie Oliver's Garlic Mushroom Pasta recipe

Victoria Woodhall5 October 2017
jamie-oliver-pasta

Looking for a quick and easy vegetarian dinner idea? Try this tasty garlic mushroom pasta recipe from Jamie Oliver's cookbook, made with only 5 ingredients

When Jamie Oliver launched his book 5 Ingredients, Quick & Easy Food  to the press he cooked this mushroom pasta dish in front of us and we couldn't quite believe how a few simple ingredients for a quick pasta dinner could have so much flavour and texture. The secret, he explained, was in tearing up the mushrooms and saving a splash of the pasta water - the bit you normally chuck down the sink - to mix in with the final dish. Such simple tips can make what could be a run-of-the-mill supper into something magical.

In limiting himself to five ingredients only for each recipe, Jamie turned to ingredients, which he explains "come together really naturally to make a beautiful dish. If you get that right then that's half the hard work done." Being tied down to fewer ingredients made him look for inspiration in the big bold flavours of the world, from India, the Far East, and of course from his beloved Italy. Indeed, some of the recipes from the book feature on the menus at Jamie's Italian for autumn/winter 2017.

More Gloss: Jamie: "It's taken me 20 years to write my simplest ever cookbook''

For a simple, healthy, fuss-free vegetarian dinner or lunch idea, try this tasty garlic mushroom pasta.

Serves 2

Total: 16 minutes

Ingredients

150g dried trofie or fusilli

2 cloves of garlic

250g mixed mushrooms

25g Parmesan cheese

2 heaped tablespoons half-fat crème fraîche

Method

Cook the pasta in a pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions, then drain, reserving a mugful of cooking water. Meanwhile, peel and finely slice the garlic. Place it in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with ½ a tablespoon of olive oil, followed 1 minute later by the mushrooms, tearing up any larger ones. Season with sea salt and black pepper, and cook for 8 minutes, or until golden, tossing regularly.

Toss the drained pasta into the mushroom pan with a splash of reserved cooking water. Finely grate in most of the Parmesan, stir in the crème fraîche, taste, season to perfection, and dish up, finishing with a final grating of Parmesan.

CALORIES: 402kcal
FAT: 13g
SAT FAT: 5.7g
PROTEIN: 16.8g
CARBS: 58.1g
SUGAR: 3.7g
SALT: 0.8g
FIBRE: 3.6g

5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food  by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House. Recipe © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, Photography © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, by David Loftus (2017 5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food).

Like this? Try Jamie's  Quick Asian Fishcakes


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More