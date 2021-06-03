Jamie Oliver's Grilled Apricot Salad Recipe

3 June 2021
apricot-salad

Make a delicious Italian salad with Jamie Oliver's bright and fruity recipe

"Years ago, when I first learnt to appreciate the way Italians use fruit in salads, it changed my concept of a salad for good. It took it from a wimpy side dish to a true gastronomic experience. This recipe is about celebrating textures and brightness, and I think you’ll love it. You could swap in other seasonal stone fruit."

Serves 4

Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

8 ripe apricots

8 sprigs of fresh thyme, ideally the flowering kind

olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

extra virgin olive oil

1 big pinch of pink peppercorns

1⁄2 a red onion

2 large handfuls of salad leaves, such as escarole, Castelfranco, wild rocket

4 slices of higher-welfare prosciutto

125g ball of mozzarella cheese

1 lemon

Method

Put a griddle pan on a high heat. Halve and destone the apricots then, on a platter, toss with half the thyme sprigs and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Place the dressed fruit cut side down on the hot griddle for 6 minutes, or until charred and caramelized, turning halfway.

Meanwhile, pour the vinegar on to the platter with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Crush and crumble the pink peppercorns over the platter, then peel, very finely slice and sprinkle over the onion, giving it a little mix in the dressing to lightly pickle it. Pick through your salad leaves, tearing or slicing the larger ones. Add to the platter and gently toss together, then season to perfection. Tear the prosciutto and it drape over in waves.

Gently tear open the mozzarella, season with sea salt, black pepper, a fine grating of lemon zest and a few drips of extra virgin olive oil, then tear over the salad. Place your grilled apricots in and around the salad, sprinkling over any crispy thyme leaves and the remaining leaves and flowers. Drizzle with a tiny bit more extra virgin olive oil, then serve.

CALORIES: 244kcal
FAT: 18.9g
SAT FAT: 6.3g
PROTEIN: 10g
CARBS: 9.2g
SUGAR: 8.6g
SALT: 1.3g
FIBRE: 1.1g

Jamie Cooks Italy  by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2018 Jamie Cooks Italy), photography: David Loftus.

Like this? Try Jamie's  Garlic Mushroom Pasta


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More