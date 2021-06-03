Jamie Oliver's Grilled Apricot Salad Recipe

"Years ago, when I first learnt to appreciate the way Italians use fruit in salads, it changed my concept of a salad for good. It took it from a wimpy side dish to a true gastronomic experience. This recipe is about celebrating textures and brightness, and I think you’ll love it. You could swap in other seasonal stone fruit."

Serves 4

Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

8 ripe apricots

8 sprigs of fresh thyme, ideally the flowering kind

olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

extra virgin olive oil

1 big pinch of pink peppercorns

1⁄2 a red onion

2 large handfuls of salad leaves, such as escarole, Castelfranco, wild rocket

4 slices of higher-welfare prosciutto

125g ball of mozzarella cheese

1 lemon

Method

Put a griddle pan on a high heat. Halve and destone the apricots then, on a platter, toss with half the thyme sprigs and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Place the dressed fruit cut side down on the hot griddle for 6 minutes, or until charred and caramelized, turning halfway.

Meanwhile, pour the vinegar on to the platter with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Crush and crumble the pink peppercorns over the platter, then peel, very finely slice and sprinkle over the onion, giving it a little mix in the dressing to lightly pickle it. Pick through your salad leaves, tearing or slicing the larger ones. Add to the platter and gently toss together, then season to perfection. Tear the prosciutto and it drape over in waves.

Gently tear open the mozzarella, season with sea salt, black pepper, a fine grating of lemon zest and a few drips of extra virgin olive oil, then tear over the salad. Place your grilled apricots in and around the salad, sprinkling over any crispy thyme leaves and the remaining leaves and flowers. Drizzle with a tiny bit more extra virgin olive oil, then serve.

CALORIES: 244kcal

FAT: 18.9g

SAT FAT: 6.3g

PROTEIN: 10g

CARBS: 9.2g

SUGAR: 8.6g

SALT: 1.3g

FIBRE: 1.1g

Jamie Cooks Italy by Jamie Oliver is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited (2018 Jamie Cooks Italy), photography: David Loftus.

