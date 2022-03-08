Jax Coco slimline cocktail recipes

21 May 2015
Don't let calorific cocktails ruin your diet - these nutritious alternatives will keep your health and your social life on track

Most alcoholic beverages contain almost no nutritional value, so it’s often advised to stay clear of them when you’re trying to shift the pounds. In fact, in a recent study of 1000 dieters, up to 26 per cent consumed a quarter of their weekly calorie intake in alcohol alone.

However, here at GTG we like our little tipple on a Friday night (and Saturday night and maybe Sunday lunch too - but who’s counting), so we’ve decided to pull together some delicious low-calorie, nutritious cocktails to help you stay slim and social this summer.

1. Coconut and Passionfruit Mango Soda

Ingredients:

1 whole fresh passionfruit, blended

60 ml fresh mango juice

60 ml Jax Coco

50 ml of soda water or sparkling mineral water

Method:

Build all the ingredients in a tall glass, add ice and top up with soda.

Garnish:

Wooden stirrer.

2. Ocean Water Mojito

Ingredients:

20 ml Jax Coco

1 whole lime, sliced and crushed

1 bar spoon desiccated coconut

30 ml of agave syrup

2 sprigs of fresh mint

40 ml white rum

2 drops of angostura bitters

Method:

Muddle in a rock glass the lime, Jax Coco, coconut, agave syrup and mint. Add the rum, cover the glass with crushed ice and stir well.

Garnish:

Small sprig of mint and 2 drops of angostura bitter.

3. Fruity Frappe

Ingredients:

2 whole strawberries

30 ml vanilla soya milk

30 ml Jax Coco

30 ml tequila

Method:

Blend strawberry, coconut water, crushed ice, vanilla soya milk and tequila.

Garnish:

Serve in a Jax Coco Tetra Pak with a Bamboo straw.

MORE GLOSS: Skinny Champagne

4. Coco Tall Negroni

Ingredients:

60 ml Mancino Vermouth Rosso Amaranto

30 ml Campari Bitter

60 ml Jax Coco

1 long orange zest

Method:

Build the Vermouth and Campari in a tall glass with high quality of ice and top up with Jax Coco.

Garnish:

Long bar spoon and orange zest.

5. Jax Julep (served at the Fifth Floor Bar at Harvey Nichols)

Ingredients:

1 strawberry

1 stalk of lemongrass

50 ml Beefeater 24 Gin

10 ml lemon juice

15 ml agave syrup

Top up with Jax Coco sparkling coconut water

Method:

Muddle the strawberry and lemongrass, add the mixed gin, juice and syrup. Strain and pour over crushed ice and top up with Jax Sparkling.

Garnish:

A stick of lemongrass, half a strawberry and a sprinkling of lemon zest.

