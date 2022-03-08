Jax Coco slimline cocktail recipes

Most alcoholic beverages contain almost no nutritional value, so it’s often advised to stay clear of them when you’re trying to shift the pounds. In fact, in a recent study of 1000 dieters, up to 26 per cent consumed a quarter of their weekly calorie intake in alcohol alone.
However, here at GTG we like our little tipple on a Friday night (and Saturday night and maybe Sunday lunch too - but who’s counting), so we’ve decided to pull together some delicious low-calorie, nutritious cocktails to help you stay slim and social this summer.
1. Coconut and Passionfruit Mango Soda
Ingredients:
1 whole fresh passionfruit, blended
60 ml fresh mango juice
60 ml Jax Coco
50 ml of soda water or sparkling mineral water
Method:
Build all the ingredients in a tall glass, add ice and top up with soda.
Garnish:
Wooden stirrer.
2. Ocean Water Mojito
Ingredients:
20 ml Jax Coco
1 whole lime, sliced and crushed
1 bar spoon desiccated coconut
30 ml of agave syrup
2 sprigs of fresh mint
40 ml white rum
2 drops of angostura bitters
Method:
Muddle in a rock glass the lime, Jax Coco, coconut, agave syrup and mint. Add the rum, cover the glass with crushed ice and stir well.
Garnish:
Small sprig of mint and 2 drops of angostura bitter.
3. Fruity Frappe
Ingredients:
2 whole strawberries
30 ml vanilla soya milk
30 ml Jax Coco
30 ml tequila
Method:
Blend strawberry, coconut water, crushed ice, vanilla soya milk and tequila.
Garnish:
Serve in a Jax Coco Tetra Pak with a Bamboo straw.
4. Coco Tall Negroni
Ingredients:
60 ml Mancino Vermouth Rosso Amaranto
30 ml Campari Bitter
60 ml Jax Coco
1 long orange zest
Method:
Build the Vermouth and Campari in a tall glass with high quality of ice and top up with Jax Coco.
Garnish:
Long bar spoon and orange zest.
5. Jax Julep (served at the Fifth Floor Bar at Harvey Nichols)
Ingredients:
1 strawberry
1 stalk of lemongrass
50 ml Beefeater 24 Gin
10 ml lemon juice
15 ml agave syrup
Top up with Jax Coco sparkling coconut water
Method:
Muddle the strawberry and lemongrass, add the mixed gin, juice and syrup. Strain and pour over crushed ice and top up with Jax Sparkling.
Garnish:
A stick of lemongrass, half a strawberry and a sprinkling of lemon zest.
