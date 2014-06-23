Jenna Zoe: My Week in Food
Nutritionist, food blogger and all round health heroine Jenna Zoe talks us through her week in food.
Monday 2nd June
Breakfast: I'm running around this morning, so I assemble a breakfast whilst I'm buying groceries at Whole Foods - I crumble a Love Raw Cacao & Spirulina Bar over a small pot of plain Coyo Coconut Yoghurt. Delicious!
Lunch: I make a salad with kale, mixed heirloom tomatoes, olives, red onion and guacamole with tons of lime juice. I sprinkle on a teaspoon of spirulina and mix it in (I'm loving this on my lunchtime salads, for protein and chlorophyll).
Treat: An Upcakes Peanut Butter Cup. I created them because Reese's Pieces were my favourite treat in the world, so I had to healthify them.
Mid afternoon: I snack on a pack of Clearspring Tamari-Roasted Almonds.
Dinner: I'm out at Obika Mozzarella Bar for dinner with a friend, so I have eggplant caponata, roasted artichokes, olive paste, and we share a green salad. I also have a glass of red wine.
Tuesday 3rd June
Breakfast: I have my favourite protein shake combination: Unoco raw coconut water, a heaped tablespoon of hemp seeds, a scoop of Sunwarrior vanilla protein powder, cacao powder, lots of ice and a pinch of xanthan gum. The ice combined with the xanthan gum makes it go all thick and milkshake-y.
Lunch salad: Romaine lettuce, roasted artichokes, cucumber, red onion, lime and the requisite half avocado. Again I stir in a heaped teaspoon of spirulina.
Peanut Butter Cup for dessert.
Mid afternoon: I snack on a small handful of pumpkin seeds.
Dinner: On the days I eat in, I like to make dinner super healthy to balance the fact that meals out are inevitably a little less healthy. Tonight I have a big bowl of kale, carrot, spring onion, avocado, tomatoes and drizzle on lots of tahini.
Wednesday 4th June
Breakfast: Another protein shake, this time with almond milk, almond butter, Sunwarrior vanilla protein, ice and xanthan gum. So yum.
Lunch: Similar to yesterday's. I like to buy whatever sounds good to me at any given time and then eat through my stash. Therefore, my weeks don't have as much variety in them as you'd imagine, but I don't believe we have to drive ourselves crazy with a hundred and one ingredients per day in order to be healthy. Variety in our diets is important over the course of a year, not a day or week.
I have romaine, artichokes, red onion and avocado for lunch, this time with a big handful of added parsley and nutritional yeast sprinkled on top. I adore herbs in salads and usually rotate between mint, coriander, chives, and parsley.
Treat: Peanut Butter Cup
Mid afternoon: I have a small handful of almonds.
Dinner: I'm out with my two best girlfriends. We go to a launch of Pops, a new champagne popsicle. Champagne makes me very drunk so I have two licks then give it to my friend. Afterwards, we go grab Lebanese food - I often say it's like my McDonald's because it really fills that comfort food need for me. I could eat it every night. We order stuff to share and I have some of the houmous, baba ganoush, tabbouli salad, fatoush salad, and a falafel with tahini.
Thursday 5th June
Breakfast: I had an extra hard workout this morning, so I make my chocolate shake again, but add some chia seeds in for extra fat and protein. I love The Chia Co's Chia Shots as they're just the right serving size, and the quality is amazing. They're a completely vertically integrated company, so they grow their own stuff and can trace each seed back to where it originated.
Lunch: I bought some beautiful white asparagus this week as they're in season, so I steam those and add them to a salad of radicchio, romaine, mint, red onion and avocado. I mix a quick dressing of red wine vinegar, French mustard, lemon and a touch of olive oil. Then I pour a hefty dose of nutritional yeast on top of the whole thing (and spirulina, of course).
Snack: I have a small bag of Inspiral's Beetroot and Acerola Kale Chips. Yum!
I'm over at a friend's for a movie and I bring dinner: roasted curry cauliflower and a tomato and onion salad. I add half an avocado and some tahini for fats.
Friday 6th June
Breakfast: This morning's shake has the usual ingredients in it, except I use Maca instead of Cacao to flavour it. I'm super hungry midmorning so I dip a finger into my peanut butter jar.
Lunch: Today's salad is steamed green asparagus, watercress, baby gem lettuce, mint, red onion and avocado. I used to have terrible skin, and eating avocado daily has really helped. I go very light on oils as I prefer to eat the fats whole rather than refined (so flax seeds instead of flax oil, olives instead of olive oil, etc).
I have my Peanut Butter Cup mid-afternoon with a big glass of iced black tea.
Dinner: Date night at Kurobuta, a delicious Japanese fusion place in Marble Arch. I get the Hijiki seaweed salad, Roasted Aubergine with Miso, and split the sweet potato fries with my guy. I also have a glass of red wine, and later we share some dairy-free, sugar-free chocolate chips in front of a movie.
Saturday 7th June
Breakfast: It's a rest day today. I do the chocolate variation of my shake, this time with extra ice so it's like an ice cream frosty. I layer in some almond butter and top it with cacao nibs, then I crawl back into bed and eat it there.
Lunch: My best friend and I go for a late lunch at The Good Life Eatery. I get their kale salad but I make a few alterations to it. Mine ends up being kale, sweet potato, avocado and walnuts with a dijon vinaigrette. Then I have an iced black tea to go.
Dinner: I make my Raw Vegan Taco Salad for dinner at home and have a glass of organic, sulfite-free wine to go with it. Red wine is one of my favourite indulgences so I did a lot of research as to which are cleaner than others. Did you know wine is the only area of food and drink where the organic versions are generally cheaper than the conventional versions?
I have my Peanut Butter Cup later in the evening while catching up on 'Suits'.
Usually I'd be out for meals a lot more on weekends but I lay low this weekend - I've got photo shoots for my second cookbook the following week so I'm knee deep in prep and recipe testing.
Sunday 8th June
Breakfast: I binged on sleep, going straight through from 11.30pm to 11am. At noon, I head to a mobility class at my Crossfit box and I bring one of those Love Raw Bars with me. I eat half before the class and half afterwards.
Lunch: I'm making food again all day; I break at around 3 and make a quick mish-mash meal out of a quinoa and sweet potato patty (that's made in-house at whole foods), the remaining roasted artichokes from my large jar, and half an avocado.
Snack: I'm tasting little bits of everything as I go, and I have one of the raw chocolate macaroons I'm making as my treat.
Dinner: A friend comes over for dinner and we make my favourite meal of the week: Spiralised zucchini noodles with a puttanesca sauce. I have a ton of zebra tomatoes on hand too (black, red and yellow) so we slice those on top. We also drink some more of that organic and sulfite-free wine I opened last night.
