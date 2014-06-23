Jenna Zoe: My Week in Food

4 / 8

Wednesday 4th June

Breakfast: Another protein shake, this time with almond milk, almond butter, Sunwarrior vanilla protein, ice and xanthan gum. So yum.

Lunch: Similar to yesterday's. I like to buy whatever sounds good to me at any given time and then eat through my stash. Therefore, my weeks don't have as much variety in them as you'd imagine, but I don't believe we have to drive ourselves crazy with a hundred and one ingredients per day in order to be healthy. Variety in our diets is important over the course of a year, not a day or week.

I have romaine, artichokes, red onion and avocado for lunch, this time with a big handful of added parsley and nutritional yeast sprinkled on top. I adore herbs in salads and usually rotate between mint, coriander, chives, and parsley.

Treat: Peanut Butter Cup

Mid afternoon: I have a small handful of almonds.

Dinner: I'm out with my two best girlfriends. We go to a launch of Pops, a new champagne popsicle. Champagne makes me very drunk so I have two licks then give it to my friend. Afterwards, we go grab Lebanese food - I often say it's like my McDonald's because it really fills that comfort food need for me. I could eat it every night. We order stuff to share and I have some of the houmous, baba ganoush, tabbouli salad, fatoush salad, and a falafel with tahini.