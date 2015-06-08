Jennifer Aniston reveals she is working on a healthy cookbook

Like any A-list star worth their salt, Jennifer Aniston has many strings to her bow. Jennifer is the face of Aveeno skincare, invests in hair care company Living Proof and has her own fragrance line (alongside her day job as an award winning actress), and now it appears she will have cookbook author to add to her overrunning CV.

In a recent interview with Bobbi Brown for Yahoo Beauty Jennifer revealed she is a dab hand in the kitchen and let slip that a cookbook is definitely on the cards. “I would like to do a lifestyle thing, for people who struggle with dieting. I could just make anything for a diet taste delicious,” Jennifer said.

An advocate of a healthy lifestyle, Jennifer is well practised at cooking (and eating) well and explained to Bobbi: “Yes, I’m a good alchemist. I can mix certain things together that are all very healthy, but you don’t feel like you’re depriving yourself in any way.”

This certainly sounds like a cookbook we can get on board with…