Jennifer Aniston reveals she is working on a healthy cookbook

8 June 2015
gtg-jennifer-aniston-cookbook
Getty Images

Gwyneth has Goop, Karlie has her Kookies and now Jennifer Aniston is the latest celebrity to jump on the foodie wagon

Like any A-list star worth their salt, Jennifer Aniston has many strings to her bow. Jennifer is the face of Aveeno skincare, invests in hair care company Living Proof and has her own fragrance line (alongside her day job as an award winning actress), and now it appears she will have cookbook author to add to her overrunning CV.

In a recent interview with Bobbi Brown for Yahoo Beauty Jennifer revealed she is a dab hand in the kitchen and let slip that a cookbook is definitely on the cards.  “I would like to do a lifestyle thing, for people who struggle with dieting. I could just make anything for a diet taste delicious,” Jennifer said.

An advocate of a healthy lifestyle, Jennifer is well practised at cooking (and eating) well and explained to Bobbi: “Yes, I’m a good alchemist. I can mix certain things together that are all very healthy, but you don’t feel like you’re depriving yourself in any way.”

This certainly sounds like a cookbook we can get on board with…


You may also like

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA ++++, £59.90

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, £49

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Explore More