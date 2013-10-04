Jennifer Lawrence says no to diets - and we love her for it

Anna Hunter 4 October 2013
get-the-gloss-jennifer-lawrence-says-no-to-diets

There's no one more grounded, genuine and slightly loopy in Hollywood than the loveable Jennifer Lawrence - and her latest rant about dieting has us head over heels, writes Anna Hunter

Jennifer Lawrence is at it again. Being awesome. Being “outspoken”. Being herself. We’ve had the Oscars tumble, the Jack Nicholson love-in and almost every televised interview ever recorded. She’s witty, slightly insane and incredibly uninhibited  in the most endearing, non-irritating manner and we’re now in awe of her no BS approach to body image. Don’t play Hunger Games with Jennifer; you won’t win. You will come off very badly indeed. Diets are going down.

In the November 2013 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Jennifer spoke candidly of the pressure put on her to lose weight and the short, sharp learning curve that ensued:

“I was young. It was just the kind of sh*t that actresses have to go through. Somebody told me I was fat, that I was going to get fired if I didn't lose a certain amount of weight. They brought in pictures of me where I was basically naked, and told me to use them as motivation for my diet. It was just that. [Someone brought it up recently.] They thought that because of the way my career had gone, it wouldn't still hurt me. That somehow, after I won an Oscar, I'm above it all. 'You really still care about that?' Yeah. I was a little girl. I was hurt. It doesn’t matter what accolades you get. I know it'll never happen to me again. If anybody even tries to whisper the word 'diet,' I'm like, 'You can go f*ck yourself.'"

MORE GLOSS: Get the look - Jennifer Lawrence at the BAFTAs

As usual Jennifer doesn’t mince her words, and it would take a brave (stupid) producer indeed to broach the issue of weight. Unfortunately this episode of weight-based bigotry is not an isolated incident for Ms Lawrence, as film critics bemoaned that she didn’t look “hungry enough” to play Katniss in The Hunger Games, with an especially sensitive New York Times journalist stating that her “seductive, womanly figure” was positively distracting. Boo hoo.

Jennifer is well aware of the ridiculousness of the situation, confessing: “In Hollywood, I’m obese. I’m considered a fat actress.”

If Jen is fat, we’re all elephants. Luckily, as previously expressed, she both proves and believes that celluloid career success does not directly correlate with skinniness, as she stressed in an interview with ELLE magazine last November:

“I’m never going to starve myself for a part […] I don't want little girls to be like, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I'm going to skip dinner. That's something I was really conscious of during training… I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong - not thin and underfed."

Our very own GTG expert Dalton Wong helped Jennifer to become fighting fit for the role, and given his grounded approach and involvement in The Sunday Times Style magazine’s ‘Fit Not Thin’ campaign, we can scarcely think of a more like-minded pairing.

Not only is slimming down irresponsible according to Jennifer, it’s also impractical and ironically not at all conducive to doing any work:

“I do exercise! But I don’t diet. You can’t work when you’re hungry you know?”

Jennifer doesn’t even let a small gathering such as The Oscars get in the way of her appetite. Her first red carpet utterance was ‘Is there food here?’ We sincerely hope there was for the organisers’ sake. She may have won the Academy Award for Best Actress, but there will have been hell to pay if they’d skimped on the buffet.


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More