Jennifer Lopez joins the vegan brigade

J-Lo has become the most recent star to trade in steak for salad and adopt the newest and hippest ethical A-list trend - veganism.

Following in the footsteps of Mr and Mrs Carter, Lea Michele and Olivia Wilde, our favourite Latino lady has sworn off eating all animal produce permanently (not a poxy 22 days) and is encouraging others to do the same.

Just in case you’re playing catch up or have been living under a rock for the past ten years, a vegan is a strict vegetarian who adheres to a diet that cuts out meat, eggs, dairy products and other animal-derived ingredients altogether.

Speaking to New York radio station Z100, J-Lo said: 'Being vegan, it's basically no dairy, no meat, everything is plant-based and from the ground. Butter is the one thing I miss! You do feel better. I do recommend the vegan diet because you wake up and feel great!'

Well you look pretty smoking too J-Lo, always. If it takes backing off the bacon to look as hot as she does we think a vegan overhaul might be just what the doctor ordered - tofu isn’t that bad, right?