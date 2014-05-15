Jennifer Lopez joins the vegan brigade

15 May 2014
get-the-gloss-jlo-goes-vegan

Veganism is becoming increasingly popular among A-list celebs, and J-Lo is the latest to jump on the bandwagon

J-Lo has become the most recent star to trade in steak for salad and adopt the newest and hippest ethical A-list trend - veganism.

Following in the footsteps of  Mr and Mrs Carter, Lea Michele and Olivia Wilde, our favourite Latino lady has sworn off eating all animal produce permanently (not a poxy 22 days) and is encouraging others to do the same.

Just in case you’re playing catch up or have been living under a rock for the past ten years, a vegan is a strict vegetarian who adheres to a diet that cuts out meat, eggs, dairy products and other animal-derived ingredients altogether.

Speaking to New York radio station Z100, J-Lo said: 'Being vegan, it's basically no dairy, no meat, everything is plant-based and from the ground. Butter is the one thing I miss! You do feel better. I do recommend the vegan diet because you wake up and feel great!'

Well you look pretty smoking too J-Lo, always. If it takes backing off the bacon to look as hot as she does we think a vegan overhaul might be just what the doctor ordered - tofu isn’t that bad, right?


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Health

NAD+: is this new wonder supplement the secret to looking and feeling younger for longer?

Explore More