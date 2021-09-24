Joe Wicks' avo and berry breakfast pot recipe

Judy Johnson 24 September 2021
joe-wicks-avocado-and-berry-pot
Breakfast is served in under 15 minutes with this quick and easy recipe from the Veggie Lean in 15 cookbook

This quick and easy breakfast recipe from Joe Wicks ' book, Veggie Lean in 15 , is ideal for making the night before so that you're ready to get up and go in the mornings. Veggie friendly, the avo and berry pot is one of the many 15-minute meals  in the cookbook to help you stay lean alongside your Body Coach workouts . Bon appetit...

Make ahead - You can blitz the fruit and yoghurt the night before and keep it in the fridge.

Serves 1

Ingredients

1⁄2 avocado, flesh scooped out

1 small banana, roughly chopped

2 handfuls of mixed frozen berries

2 tbsp natural yoghurt

11⁄2 tbsp rolled oats

11⁄2 tbsp mixed seeds

1 tbsp almond butter

drizzle of honey

Method

Place the avocado, banana, frozen berries and natural yoghurt in a blender and blitz with a splash of water until smooth. Tip into a bowl or pot to take to work.

In a dry frying pan over a medium heat, toast the oats and seeds until the seeds start to pop. Take off the heat.

When you’re ready to eat, top the avocado berry pot with the toasted oats and seeds, almond butter and a drizzle of honey.

Buy Veggie Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks 


