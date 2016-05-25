Joe Wicks’ Big Fat Smoothie Recipe

This is a great recipe for those manic mornings when you’re in a rush and you’ve literally got ten minutes to get dressed and out the door.

It’s quite filling and contains a decent amount of healthy fats from the almond milk and avocado, so it should keep you feeling satisfied until lunch.

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

Juice of 2 limes

200ml almond milk

Handful of blackberries

Handful of blueberries

½ avocado, roughly chopped

3 tbsp Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

Handful of ice

METHOD

Throw everything into a blender, whizz up and pour into a glass, or a shaker bottle to carry on the go!

