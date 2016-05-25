Joe Wicks’ Big Fat Smoothie Recipe

Anna Hunter 25 May 2016
joe-wicks-smoothie

Ensure that mornings run smoothly with a tasty, energising breakfast smoothie blend devised by Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach

This is a great recipe for those manic mornings when you’re in a rush and you’ve literally got ten minutes to get dressed and out the door.

It’s quite filling and contains a decent amount of healthy fats from the almond milk and avocado, so it should keep you feeling satisfied until lunch.

Serves 1

INGREDIENTS

Juice of 2 limes

200ml almond milk

Handful of blackberries

Handful of blueberries

½ avocado, roughly chopped

3 tbsp Greek yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

Handful of ice

METHOD

Throw everything into a blender, whizz up and pour into a glass, or a shaker bottle to carry on the go!

So that's brekkie sorted - why not try Joe Wicks' pancakes recipe  for lunch?

Fitness First is partnered with Joe Wicks to show how fitness, combined with healthy eating, can boost a person’s overall mood and wellbeing. See  www.fitnessfirst.co.uk/TheBodyCoach

For more quick and easy healthy inspiration, check out  ‘Lean in 15: 15 minute meals and workouts to keep you lean and healthy' , £14.99 by Joe Wicks. Buy online here.


