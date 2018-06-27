Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw

The Body Coach star Joe Wicks has inspired all of us with his Lean in 15 recipes , his most popular being the original protein pancakes . For another healthy take on indulgent favourites, try this new popcorn chicken recipe and ditch the takeaways.

"I love taking tasty fast-food ideas and making them into healthier Lean in 15 versions," says Joe of this recipe which is taken from his new book The Fat-Loss Plan: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes with Workouts . "This popcorn chicken tastes awesome and will satisfy your fried chicken craving."

Serves 1

Ingredients

4 tbsp cornflakes

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp garlic salt

2 tsp dried mixed herbs

black pepper

1 medium egg white

1 x 200g skinless chicken breast fillet

For the slaw

1 medium carrot, coarsely grated

100g green cabbage, finely shredded

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ apple, cut into thin matchsticks

2 tbsp parsley, very finely chopped

¼ tsp toasted cumin seeds

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Method

Preheat the oven to 220ºC (fan 200ºC/gas mark 7).

Crush the cornflakes with a rolling pin until fine then transfer to a plate.

Mix the tomato puree, cayenne pepper, garlic salt and mixed herbs in a large bowl and season with pepper.

Whisk the egg white in a clean glass bowl until stiff peaks form, then fold it into the tomato puree mixture.

Cut the chicken into eight bite-sized pieces and dip the chicken into the egg mixture. Roll in the crushed cornflakes to coat evenly. Place the pieces in a shallow ovenproof dish in a single layer.

Bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes, or until lightly golden and crisp.

While the chicken is cooking, make the slaw by mixing together all the ingredients in a wide bowl. Season and serve with the popcorn chicken.

The Fat-Loss Plan by Joe Wicks is out now (Bluebird).