Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw

Judy Johnson 27 June 2018
joe-wicks-popcorn-chicken

A delicious new dish from Joe's Fat Loss Plan book, this Lean in 15 oven baked chicken recipe is a great and healthy alternative to a takeaway

The Body Coach star Joe Wicks  has inspired all of us with his Lean in 15 recipes , his most popular being the original protein pancakes . For another healthy take on indulgent favourites, try this new popcorn chicken recipe and ditch the takeaways.

"I love taking tasty fast-food ideas and making them into healthier Lean in 15 versions," says Joe of this recipe which is taken from his new book  The Fat-Loss Plan: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes with Workouts . "This popcorn chicken tastes awesome and will satisfy your fried chicken craving."

Serves 1

Ingredients

4 tbsp cornflakes

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp garlic salt

2 tsp dried mixed herbs

black pepper

1 medium egg white

1 x 200g skinless chicken breast fillet

For the slaw

1 medium carrot, coarsely  grated

100g green cabbage, finely  shredded

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ apple, cut into thin matchsticks

2 tbsp parsley, very finely chopped

¼ tsp toasted cumin seeds

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Method

Preheat the oven to 220ºC (fan 200ºC/gas mark 7).

Crush the cornflakes with a rolling pin until fine then transfer to a plate.

Mix the tomato puree, cayenne pepper, garlic salt and mixed herbs in a large bowl and season with pepper.

Whisk the egg white in a clean glass bowl until stiff peaks form, then fold it into the tomato puree mixture.

Cut the chicken into eight bite-sized pieces and dip the chicken into the egg mixture. Roll in the crushed cornflakes to coat evenly. Place the pieces in a shallow ovenproof dish in a single layer.

Bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes, or until lightly golden and crisp.

While the chicken is cooking, make the slaw by mixing together all the ingredients in a wide bowl. Season and serve with the popcorn chicken.

The Fat-Loss Plan by Joe Wicks is out  now  (Bluebird).


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More