Joe Wicks Fat Loss Plan recipe: Popcorn Chicken & Super Slaw

The Body Coach star Joe Wicks has inspired all of us with his Lean in 15 recipes , his most popular being the original protein pancakes . For another healthy take on indulgent favourites, try this new popcorn chicken recipe and ditch the takeaways.
"I love taking tasty fast-food ideas and making them into healthier Lean in 15 versions," says Joe of this recipe which is taken from his new book The Fat-Loss Plan: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes with Workouts . "This popcorn chicken tastes awesome and will satisfy your fried chicken craving."
Serves 1
Ingredients
4 tbsp cornflakes
3 tbsp tomato puree
1 tsp cayenne pepper
1 tsp garlic salt
2 tsp dried mixed herbs
black pepper
1 medium egg white
1 x 200g skinless chicken breast fillet
For the slaw
1 medium carrot, coarsely grated
100g green cabbage, finely shredded
½ red onion, thinly sliced
½ apple, cut into thin matchsticks
2 tbsp parsley, very finely chopped
¼ tsp toasted cumin seeds
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
Method
Preheat the oven to 220ºC (fan 200ºC/gas mark 7).
Crush the cornflakes with a rolling pin until fine then transfer to a plate.
Mix the tomato puree, cayenne pepper, garlic salt and mixed herbs in a large bowl and season with pepper.
Whisk the egg white in a clean glass bowl until stiff peaks form, then fold it into the tomato puree mixture.
Cut the chicken into eight bite-sized pieces and dip the chicken into the egg mixture. Roll in the crushed cornflakes to coat evenly. Place the pieces in a shallow ovenproof dish in a single layer.
Bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes, or until lightly golden and crisp.
While the chicken is cooking, make the slaw by mixing together all the ingredients in a wide bowl. Season and serve with the popcorn chicken.
The Fat-Loss Plan by Joe Wicks is out now (Bluebird).