Joe Wicks' goat's cheese and chorizo morning muffins

Judy Johnson 3 October 2018
joe-wicks-muffins

Taken from The Body Coach's 30 Minute Meals cookbook, this morning muffin recipe is an energy-boosting way to start your day

Instagram sensation Joe Wicks has got us all cooking quick and healthy meals over the past few years with his Lean in 15 recipes,  but his next cookbook is inspiring us to stay a little longer in the kitchen to make one of his delicious 30 Minute Meals . If you're taking a day off from the Body Coach 's workouts and are looking for a reduced-carb recipe to tickle your tastebuds and keep you firmly on the Body Coach plan wagon, try these morning muffins out for size...

Reduced-Carb | Makes 12

Ingredients

2 tsp coconut oil

125g cooking chorizo, cut into 5mm pieces

100g frozen peas

75g soft goat’s cheese

8 eggs

salt and black pepper

125g jarred roasted red peppers, drained and cut into thin 3cm strips

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

Method

Preheat the oven to 190 ̊C (fan 170 ̊C/gas mark 5).

Heat the oil in a small frying pan over a medium heat and add the chorizo pieces. Fry for 3–4 minutes until cooked through, then turn off the heat and leave.

Bring a kettle to the boil. Tip the peas into a bowl, pour the boiling water over the peas and leave to sit for 1 minute. Drain and leave to one side.

Tip the goat’s cheese into a bowl and crack in 2 eggs along with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Whisk the cheese together with the eggs until fully combined. Whisk in the remaining eggs, then stir in the cooked chorizo along with any of the red cooking oil, the peas, red peppers and spring onions. Mix well.

Equally divide the mixture between the twelve holes of a muffin tin, then slide into the oven and bake for 15 minutes. When cooked, remove and leave to cool.

Joe’s 30 Minute Meals by Joe Wicks is out now ( Bluebird )

Images by Maja Smend


