Joe Wicks’ Monkfish Kebabs with Tabbouleh

This tabbouleh tastes fresh and healthy, and leaving it to sit means that all the flavours develop nicely. If you don’t have skewers, don’t worry, just grill the monkfish chunks without spearing them, and cook for a little less time.

Serves 1

Make the tabbouleh ahead of time

CARB-RICH

INGREDIENTS

50g dried bulgur wheat

250g monkfish, trimmed and chopped into 2–3cm chunks

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper

3 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 ripe tomato, roughly chopped

2 roasted red peppers from a jar, roughly sliced

2 spring onions, finely sliced

2 lemons

Pitta bread, to serve

METHOD

Preheat your grill to maximum and bring a saucepan of water to the boil.

As soon as the water has boiled, dump in the bulgur wheat and cook according to the packet instructions (about 8 minutes) before draining through a fine sieve and rinsing under cold running water.

Slide the monkfish onto one massive skewer or two smaller ones. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Grill the monkfish for 8–9 minutes, rotating a couple of times while cooking.

Tip the drained bulgur wheat into a bowl and add the chopped herbs, the tomato (scraping in all the tomato juice too), red pepper, spring onions, the juice of a lemon and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Mix the ingredients together.

Serve up the tabbouleh with the cooked monkfish skewers on top, a final spritz of lemon juice, some grated lemon zest and pitta bread on the side.

