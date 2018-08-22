The new Joe Wicks kitchenware range that'll help you 'Prep like a boss'

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 August 2018
Featuring pots, pans, storage boxes and more, The Body Coach’s latest launch provides something for every cooking skill set and budget

The Body Coach, aka Joe Wicks , is all about giving people the tools they need to reach their fitness goals. So it only seemed a matter of time before he released a set of culinary tools to put his ‘Prep like a boss’ ethos into action. Yes, the Instagram superstar has launched his own kitchenware range and it looks set to follow in the successful footsteps of his record breaking books.

Featuring cookware, food prep, storage and hydration (which The Body Coach’s legions of social media followers will be pleased to hear includes his much coveted water bottles , £11.24), the collection of fun and practical utensils have been designed with speed and simplicity in mind.

Developed with leading cookware manufacturer, Meyer Group Ltd, there are three material options to choose from: aluminium, stainless steel and hard anodised. Prices range from around £4.99 to £149.99 and all are dishwasher safe, suitable for induction hobs and can be used in the oven, with the latter two also featuring triple layered non-stick tech to provide even greater ease of use.

“With three different ranges there’s something for everyone, from first time cooks to proper chefs,” says Joe. “From pots, pans and baking trays to lunch boxes and chopping boards there’s nothing you can’t cook. I’ve even got a spatula  with my favourite quote on it: ‘Prep Like a Boss.’”

Other highlights include a six cup tin  to make Joe’s signature breakfast muffins in, £10, loaf tin , £9, 3-in-1 peeler , £3.74, and  2-in-1 garlic crusher and grater , £7.99, plus, a two piece fruit and vegetable knife set , £9.99, and three piece prep starter knife set , £13.49. If you’d prefer to purchase your knives separately though, there is the option to buy  five individual professional alternatives  too.

Designed to save you even more time whether you’re cooking up one of his Lean in 15 recipes  or 30-minute meals , the range aims to make cooking at home easier than ever. What’s next for Joe? Well, we’ve spotted a few cheeky teasers of a fitnesswear line on his Instagram Stories as of late, so watch this space…

Buy Joe Wicks’ new cookware range at  kitchen.thebodycoach.com  (Meyer),  John Lewis ,  Debenhams  and  Amazon .

