The new Joe Wicks kitchenware range that'll help you 'Prep like a boss'

The Body Coach, aka Joe Wicks , is all about giving people the tools they need to reach their fitness goals. So it only seemed a matter of time before he released a set of culinary tools to put his ‘Prep like a boss’ ethos into action. Yes, the Instagram superstar has launched his own kitchenware range and it looks set to follow in the successful footsteps of his record breaking books.

Featuring cookware, food prep, storage and hydration (which The Body Coach’s legions of social media followers will be pleased to hear includes his much coveted water bottles , £11.24), the collection of fun and practical utensils have been designed with speed and simplicity in mind.

Developed with leading cookware manufacturer, Meyer Group Ltd, there are three material options to choose from: aluminium, stainless steel and hard anodised. Prices range from around £4.99 to £149.99 and all are dishwasher safe, suitable for induction hobs and can be used in the oven, with the latter two also featuring triple layered non-stick tech to provide even greater ease of use. “With three different ranges there’s something for everyone, from first time cooks to proper chefs,” says Joe. “From pots, pans and baking trays to lunch boxes and chopping boards there’s nothing you can’t cook. I’ve even got a spatula with my favourite quote on it: ‘Prep Like a Boss.’”