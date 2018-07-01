Joe Wicks' post-workout recipe: Fruity French toast

Judy Johnson 1 July 2018
joe-wicks-french-toast-recipe

Taken from his Cooking for Family & Friends cookbook, The Body Coach shares an easy post-workout recipe that's a healthier way to treat yourself

"If you’ve got a sweet tooth and want a treat after a workout, this is perfect for you. I mean look at the photo. How can you not want to make this one?"

Quite. In this recipe taken from his Cooking For Family & Friends Cookbook , The Body Coach Joe Wicks  serves up another delicious 'lean in 15' recipe  that will feel indulgent and well-earned post-workout. Taking only 20 minutes to cook, this eggy bread complete with fruit and honey is just the right side of sweet.

POST-WORKOUT

Serves 4–6

PREP: 8 mins

COOK: 20 mins

Ingredients

250g strawberries, hulled and cut in half

2–3 tbsp honey

2 eggs

30ml almond milk

¼ tsp mixed spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 banana, peeled and roughly chopped

1½ tbsp coconut oil

6 slices of thick-cut bread

zero-fat Greek yoghurt, to serve – optional

Equipment: blender

Method

To make the compote, place the strawberries and the honey into a small saucepan over a medium to high heat. Bring to the boil to release a lot of the juices from the strawberries. Simmer for 1 minute before turning the heat off and leaving to cool until ready to serve.

To make the eggy bread, crack the eggs into a blender and add the almond milk, mixed spice, vanilla extract and chopped banana. Blitz until smooth, then tip the mixture into a large bowl.

Unless you have a truly huge frying pan, aim to cook only one eggy bread at a time. Melt a little of the oil in a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Dip one of the slices of bread in the eggy mixture and let it soak for a few seconds, then flip it over and leave it for a few more seconds to absorb.

When the coconut oil is hot, gently lay the soaked slice into the pan and fry for about 2–3 minutes on each side until it turns a dark golden brown. Transfer the cooked eggy bread to a clean piece of kitchen roll to remove the excess oil.

Repeat the process with the remaining oil and slices of bread and then serve with a generous spoonful of the compote and yoghurt, if you fancy it.

Adjust the amount of honey in the compote according to your taste and the ripeness and sweetness of the berries.

Cooking for Family & Friends by Joe Wicks is out now, published by Bluebird. Image credits: Maja Smend.  Buy online here.


