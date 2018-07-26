Joe Wicks' post-workout carbs recipe: Spiced prawns and potatoes

Judy Johnson 26 July 2018
joe-wicks-prawns

A hearty recipe from The Body Coach to refuel you after a workout, with a spicy kick to keep things interesting

"All hail the microwave – the king of quick carbs. It makes a Lean in 15 life so much easier. This dish is simple but satisfying," says The Body Coach aka Joe Wicks  of this recipe in his bestselling book, Lean in 15 - The Sustain Plan.

With a fulfilling combination of fresh prawns, a poached egg and plenty of potato, this Lean in 15 recipe  refuels you post-workout in no time at all.

POST-WORKOUT

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 large potato, chopped into 2cm cubes

1⁄2 tbsp coconut oil

1⁄2 red onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1⁄4 courgette, chopped into 2cm pieces

1⁄4 red pepper, de-seeded and sliced into 1cm strips

1 egg

180g raw prawns, peeled

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp turmeric

large handful of baby spinach leaves

juice of 1 lemon

Method

Zap the potato cubes in the microwave for 4 minutes, leave to rest for 1 minute and then blast for a further 3 minutes. Leave the potato in the microwave for now. Put a saucepan of water on to boil.

Meanwhile, melt half of the coconut oil in a frying pan over a medium to high heat. Chuck in the onion, garlic, courgette and red pepper and stir-fry for 2 minutes.

You will have to wait a little for the potato to finish cooking, so this is a good time to poach the egg, carefully cracking it into the hot water and reducing the heat until the water is just ‘burping’. Cook the egg for about 4 minutes for a runny yolk, then carefully lift it out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen roll.

As soon as the spud is ready, add it to the frying pan along with the prawns. Crank the heat up to maximum and fry, stirring occasionally.

When the prawns are pretty much cooked through – their raw grey colour will turn pink – reduce the heat to medium and sprinkle in the spices, tossing to coat the ingredients in the pan. Pour in 1 tablespoon of water to prevent any burning.

Stir the baby spinach through the mixture, turn off the heat and let the leaves wilt in the residual heat.

Plate up the spiced prawns and spud mix and squeeze over a little lemon juice. Finish by crowning with your perfectly poached egg.

Lean in 15: The Sustain Plan by Joe Wicks The Body Coach is published by Bluebird and out now, available to  buy online here .


