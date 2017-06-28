Joe Wicks recipe: Banana or Quinoa Overnight Oats

Personal trainer, Instagram superstar and now bestselling author Joe Wicks is the name on everyone's lips and his delicious Lean in 15 recipes mean his meals will be on them for far longer, especially thanks to his third book, Lean in 15: The Sustain Plan .

If you've tried his protein pancakes and smoothies and are looking for something new to whet your appetite and power you through the rest of your day post-workout, his third book will give you more than enough foodspiration to keep you going. Try these nutritious and easy to make overnight oats recipes to start off your day the Joe Wicks way...

BANANA AND CHOCOLATE OVERNIGHT OATS

Just like cheese and wine, chocolate and banana were made for each other. This is a great way to use up bananas that are going black. As they overripen, they become softer and sweeter, both great things for the overall taste of this brekkie.

POST-WORKOUT - MAKE AHEAD

LONGER RECIPE (quick to make but needs 8 hours’ soaking time)

Ingredients

250ml almond milk

2 scoops (60g) vanilla protein powder

1 ripe banana, roughly chopped

1⁄2 tbsp cocoa powder (over 70% cocoa)

75g rolled oats a little grated dark chocolate, to serve

Method

Place all the ingredients apart from the rolled oats and dark chocolate in a blender and blitz until smooth.

Pour the mixture over the oats and stir well. Leave to soak in a sealable container in the fridge for at least 8 hours, or overnight.

When you’re ready to eat, sprinkle the dark chocolate over the top.

QUINOA OVERNIGHT OATS

This one’s going to keep you full up until lunch, that’s for sure. The combination of cooked quinoa and oats gives it a really nice nutty flavour.

POST-WORKOUT - MAKE AHEAD

LONGER RECIPE (quick to make but needs 8 hours’ soaking time)

Ingredients

40g rolled oats

125g cooked quinoa

2 scoops (60g) vanilla protein powder

250ml almond milk

1⁄2 tsp ground cinnamon

3 dried apricots, roughly chopped

2 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp honey

Method

Tip all the ingredients apart from the apricots, raisins and honey into a large bowl and mix well.

Pour the mix into a sealable container and leave to soak in the fridge for at least 8 hours, or overnight.

When you’re ready to eat, remove the lid and top with the dried apricots, raisins and a drizzle of honey.

These recipes are taken from Lean in 15: The Sustain Plan by Joe Wicks The Body Coach, £16.99. Buy online here.

