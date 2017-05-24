Joe Wicks recipe: Naughty steak burrito with pineapple salsa

This big boy needs no introduction. It tastes nawtee but it’s got all the good stuff your muscles want after a workout. Let the lean gains commence!

Serves 1 (makes 2 wraps)

Carb-rich, make ahead

Ingredients

½ tbsp coconut oil

1 x 225g sirloin steak, sliced into 1cm thick strips

5 spring onions, finely sliced

2 tsp jerk seasoning

100g pre-cooked rice

40g tinned kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp chopped coriander

75g pineapple, chopped into 1cm pieces

1 red chilli, finely sliced – remove the seeds if you don’t like it hot

1 lime

salt and pepper

2 large tortilla wraps

shredded iceberg lettuce

Method

Melt the coconut oil in a wok or large frying pan over a high heat. Add the steak strips and stir-fry for 1–2 minutes until they’re nice and brown, but still a little rare. Chuck in the spring onions and jerk seasoning and continue to stir-fry for 1 minute.

Next, add the rice and kidney beans, crumbling the rice between your fingers as you drop it in. Pour in about 2 tablespoons of water, which will bubble up and steam – this will help warm through the rice and beans. Stir the ingredients for about 2 minutes until the rice is fully broken up and warmed through, separating any clumps with a wooden spoon. Remove the pan from the heat and stir through 1 tablespoon of the chopped coriander. Keep to one side while you make the salsa.

Place the remaining coriander, pineapple chunks, chilli and the juice of half the lime in a bowl along with a small pinch of salt and pepper. Mix the ingredients together until well combined.

Zap the tortillas in the microwave at 900w for 20 seconds.

Construct your wraps by piling up the rice and steak, topping with the lettuce and salsa, and then finishing with a squeeze of lime juice.

© Joe Wicks. Recipe taken from Lean in 15: The Shape Plan, £14.99. Buy online here .

