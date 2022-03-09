What fitness phenomenon Kayla Itsines eats in a day

One of the things we love about Australian fitness influencer and PT Kayla Itsines is the simplicity and honesty of her approach to life - whether it's sharin g her hair loss and self-confidence issues or PMT slumps. That straightforwardness extends to her recipes too - no calorie counting, just healthy meals full of balanced macros to keep you fuelled throughout the day. In her latest book The Bikini Body Motivation and Fitness Guide, daily meal plans such as the one she's shared here, come with a shopping list so all the planning is done for you. If you're stuck for healthy eating inspiration, try these three meals: breakfast - Blueberry Pancakes, lunch - Lettuce Cups with Couscous and Beans, dinner Pistachio-crusted Salmon with Zesty Quinoa, plus two snacks - Rice Crackers with Rocket and White Bean Dip and Chocolate & Banana Mousse. MORE GLOSS: Kayla Itsines "How I overcame confidence issues about my female pattern baldness" BREAKFAST - BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

Serves 1 - makes 2 pancakes / Prep time 5 mins plus 10 mins resting / cooking time 10 mins / Difficulty - easy Ingredients 70g wholemeal plain flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1⁄2 medium banana, peeled and mashed 1⁄4 cup (60ml) semi-skimmed milk 1⁄2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 80 g blueberries oil spray 150g low-fat plain yoghurt 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup Method 1. Place the flour and baking powder in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. 2. Whisk the banana, milk and vanilla extract together in a second bowl until well combined. Pour into the dry ingredients and whisk until smooth. Add the blueberries and mix gently. Set aside for 10 minutes to rest. 3. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat and spray lightly with oil spray. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the pan. Cook for 1–2 minutes or until bubbles rise to the surface and the bottom is golden brown. Use a spatula to flip and cook for a further 1–2 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to a plate and cover loosely with foil to keep warm. 4. Repeat with the remaining batter to make two pancakes in total. 5. To serve, place the pancakes on a serving plate. Top with the yoghurt and maple syrup. SNACK (AM) - RICE CRACKERS WITH ROCKET & WHITE BEAN DIP Serves 1 / Prep time 5mins / Difficulty - easy Ingredients 12 plain rice crackers 1 large handful rocket leaves, roughly chopped 75g tinned cannellini beans, drained and rinsed 1⁄4 garlic clove, crushed lemon juice, to taste 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste Method 1. To make the rocket and white bean dip, place the rocket leaves, cannellini beans, garlic, lemon juice, cumin, salt, pepper and 1 tablespoon of water in a food processor and pulse until smooth and creamy. To save time, you can make the dip the night before and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. 2. To serve, place the rocket and white bean dip in a small bowl and serve with the rice crackers. LUNCH - LETTUCE CUPS

Serves 1 / Prep time 10mins, plus 10mins cooling time / Cooking time 15mins / Difficulty - easy Ingredients 30g pearl couscous 150g tinned four bean mix, drained and rinsed 1⁄4 small red onion, diced 1⁄4 medium red pepper, seeds removed, diced 15 g corn kernels 1 heaped tablespoon chopped fresh coriander 1 fresh red chilli, finely chopped sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste 3 large cos lettuce leaves, left whole, bases trimmed lime wedges, to serve micro herbs, to garnish (optional) Method 1. Fill a saucepan with water and bring to the boil. Stir in the pearl couscous and simmer over medium heat for 10–12 minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside to cool for 10 minutes. 2. Place the pearl couscous, four bean mix, onion, pepper, corn, coriander, chilli, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl and toss gently to combine. 3. To serve, place the lettuce leaves on a plate and fill with the pearl couscous mixture. Serve with lime wedges on the side and garnish with micro herbs (if using). SNACK (PM) - CHOCOLATE & BANANA MOUSSE

Serves 1 / Prep time 5mins, plus 30mins soaking time / Difficulty - easy Ingredients 1 & 1/2 medjool dates 1/2 medium banana, peeled and sliced 1 teaspoon raw cacao powder 1⁄4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 300g low-fat plain yoghurt raw cacao nibs, to garnish Method 1. Place the dates in a heatproof bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for 30 minutes to soften. 2. Transfer the dates and 21/2 tablespoons of the soaking water to a high- powered blender, along with half the sliced banana, the cacao powder and vanilla, and blend until smooth. 3. To serve, layer the date and banana mixture with the yoghurt in a jar or small bowl, top with the remaining slices of banana and sprinkle over the cacao nibs. DINNER - PISTACHIO-CRUSTED SALMON WITH ZESTY QUINOA

Serves 1 / Prep time 20mins / Cooking time 15mins / Difficulty - easy Ingredients 20g unsalted pistachio kernels, chopped 20g panko breadcrumbs squeeze of lemon juice, to taste 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1⁄2 teaspoon honey sea salt and ground black pepper, to taste 85g salmon fillet, skin removed deboned oil spray 60g quinoa 45g tenderstem broccoli, ends trimmed 5 asparagus spears, ends trimmed 1⁄4 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced 1 small handful baby spinach leaves 2 & 1⁄2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 2 teaspoons capers, rinsed pinch of ground cumin finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon Method 1. Preheat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan/gas 6) and line a baking tray with baking paper. 2. Combine the pistachios, breadcrumbs, lemon juice, mustard and honey

in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper, if desired. Spread the mixture evenly over the top of the salmon fillet, pressing lightly to adhere. 3. Place the salmon fillet on the lined tray and spray lightly with oil spray. Bake in the oven for 10–12 minutes or until cooked to your liking. Transfer to a plate and set aside to rest for 2 minutes. 4. Meanwhile, to make the zesty quinoa, bring the quinoa and 160 ml of water to the boil in a small saucepan over high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered, for 10–12 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed and the quinoa is tender. 5. Meanwhile, add 5 cm of water to a saucepan and insert a steamer basket. Cover with a lid and bring the water to the boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium. Add the tenderstem broccoli and asparagus and steam, covered, for 4–5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp. 6. Place the quinoa, tenderstem broccoli, asparagus, fennel, spinach, dill, capers, cumin, lemon zest and juice in a mixing bowl and toss gently to combine. 7. To serve, place the quinoa mixture on a serving plate and top with the pistachio-crusted salmon.