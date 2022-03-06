Lucy Bee recipe: Sea Bass With Mediterranean Crushed Potatoes

At Lucy Bee, we’re fans of organic ingredients where possible and as part of our ethos of caring for the environment, we use recyclable packaging for all of our products, which is why you see our coconut oil in recyclable glass jars.

Fairtrade Recipe: Sea Bass With Mediterranean Crushed Potatoes

Serves 2

Gluten-free/wheat-free/dairy-free

An easy dish that your family and friends are sure to be impressed with.

Ingredients

400g new potatoes, quartered

2 tbsp. Lucy Bee coconut oil

1 red pepper, deseeded and diced

1 green pepper, deseeded and diced

1 tbsp. capers

50g pitted mixed olives, halved

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of ½ lemon

2 sea bass fillets

1 tbsp. fresh samphire

1 red chilli, finely sliced

2 spring onions, finely sliced

Big handful of parsley, roughly chopped

Lucy Bee Himalayan salt and ground black pepper

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Boil the potatoes with a pinch of salt in a saucepan until tender, then drain and set aside.

Melt 1 tbsp. of the coconut oil in a deep frying pan over a medium heat, add both peppers and cook for 3-5 minutes, until just starting to soften. Add the drained potatoes, the capers, olives, and season generously.

Remove the pan from the heat, add the olive oil and, using a potato masher, lightly crush the potatoes and mix the ingredients together.

Transfer the potato mixture to a dish and keep warm.

Place the frying pan back over a medium heat and add the remaining 1 tbsp. coconut oil, then the garlic and lemon zest and juice. Sizzle for a minute, then add the sea bass fillets skin side up and then the samphire. Fry for 2 minutes then turn the fish over to cook skin side down for a further 4 to 6 minutes.

Check the fish is cooked through before removing from the heat. Remove from the fish from the pan and keep warm.

Add a little coconut oil to the pan and quickly fry the chilli, spring onions and parsley. Spoon the potato mixture onto 2 plates and place the sea bass on top. Spoon the chilli, spring onion and parsley mixture over the fish and serve with lemon wedges.

Recipe extracted from Coconut Oil: Recipes for Real Life by Lucy Bee (Quadrille £15)

Photography: Dan Jones