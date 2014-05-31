Make your 5-a-day more exciting with the new NutriBullet Pro

Ayesha Muttucumaru 31 May 2014
get-the-gloss-nutribullet-blender-1

Who knew fruits and vegetables could taste so good...

We’re always on the lookout here at Get The Gloss for ways to get our daily dose of fruit and vegetables, in the tastiest and most efficient way possible. With time short and days busy, it can seem downright impossible to reach our goal of five-a-day, (or seven now if recent research is to be believed). However, thanks to the new NutriBullet ProSuperfood Nutrition Extractor, our quests have been made all the more easier... no matter the target we’re shooting for.

One of the best ways to get the most out of our juices or smoothies, the new and improved version of the original NutriBullet unleashes even more of the goodness of whatever you put in it, thanks to its increased capacity and revved up motor. Powerful enough to even blitz the seeds, stems and the skin of a wide range of fruits and vegetables in order to release their full antioxidant potential , plus a handy Recipes book included too, we thankfully now have all the tools we need to reach our nutritional goals, regardless of how busy life gets.

Launching today at Selfridges, it’s our new kitchen essential for giving our diets and Project Bikini  plans a boost in the right direction, to make healthy eating a much more appetising prospect both in the short-term and long-term too.

The NutriBullet ProSuperfood Nutrition Extractor is £149.99 and is available from  Selfridges


