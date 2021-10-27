Make this tasty vegan pumpkin Thai curry tonight

Step away from the soup; midweek autumn meals don't have to be boring. Family-run dairy free brand Cocos Organic, who specialise in organic coconut yoghurts and kefir, shared this recipe for a delicious vegan Thai yellow curry.

To make the yellow curry paste:

Ingredients:

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 small / medium onion, roughly diced

8 garlic cloves, peeled and halved

2 inch piece of ginger (30g), peeled and cubed

1 large red chilli pepper or 2 - 4 small Thai red chilies to taste

1 tsp sea salt

2 inch piece of fresh turmeric, peeled and cubed(18g) or 1 tbsp ground

1 tbsp mild curry powder

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground roasted cumin, or regular

1 lemongrass stalk (18g), bashed and chopped

2 - 3 tbsp fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 kefir lime leaf or zest of 1 lime

Paste method:

1. Heat the coconut oil in a nonstick pan.

2. Add all the ingredients except the fresh coriander and cook for five to eight minutes until soft and fragrant.

3. Add to a food processor with 70 ml of water and the fresh coriander.

4. Blitz into a smooth paste. Store in the fridge in a Tupperware for one week or freezer for three months.

To make the yellow curry (Serves 3-4):

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil or coconut oil

1/2 small onion, sliced

300g pumpkin, peeled + cubed

125g baby corn, halved lengthways

80g mange tout, sugar snaps or green beans

2 carrots, peeled and sliced in rounds

1/3 cup Thai yellow paste (1/2 of the above)

1 (400ml) can coconut milk

To serve:

Cocos Organic Natural Coconut Yoghurt

Lime juice

Fresh coriander

Rice

50g toasted cashews

Curry method:

1. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a nonstick frying pan

2. Add the onion, carrots and pumpkin and cook until just tender, about six - eight minutes

3. Add the curry paste you made

4. Stir to combine and cook for one minute.

5. Add the coconut milk and stir again

6. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat to a simmer.

7. Cook until the curry has thickened, and the veggies are to your liking, ten to 15 minutes

8. Season to taste.

9. Add a squeeze lime.

10. Serve with rice, coriander, toasted cashew nuts and natural Cocos Organic Natural Coconut Yoghurt

