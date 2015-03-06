Maple & Fitz's Cauli in Mumbai Recipe

Here at GTG we’re always on the lookout for nutritious dishes that give us a spring in our step and keep our stomachs satisfied - and the recipes cooked up by hearty, healthy eatery Maple & Fitz might just be our new foodie favourite.

Newly opened this March, Maple & Fitz was founded by Le Cordon Bleu trained chef Adria Wu, who believes simple, wholesome ingredients can make the most delicious meals, that are good for the body and soul. Serving up everything from cold pressed juices and gluten-free brownies to Mexican salads and heartwarming broth, there’s a little bit of everything to help hit the spot and satisfy those pesky cravings.

Here, Adria has given us a little taste of what’s on offer with her healthy take on a cauliflower curry - the perfect way to spice up a dreary weekday evening.

Ingredients

(Serves 2 as a main or 4 as a starter)

1 cup quinoa, 175g

1 ¾ cups water, 420ml

Pinch of salt

1 cauliflower, florets trimmed, 650g

1 carrot, shredded, 70g

1 bag of washed rocket, 70g

½ cup flaked almonds, toasted, 45g

For the cauliflower seasoning:

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing:

1 shallot, finely diced

1.5 tbsp mustard

3 tbsp white wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 lemon

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method

Pre-heat oven to 180C. Rinse the quinoa in a mesh sieve (this helps keep the quinoa fluffy once it’s cooked). Bring the quinoa, water and pinch of salt to a boil and then reduce and simmer for 12-15 minutes with the lid on - until all the water is absorbed and the spirals are revealed. Next turn off the heat and place a dry dishcloth over the pot for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork.

While the quinoa is cooking, trim the cauliflower florets and coat in olive oil. Mix the seasoning spices together and toss in the cauliflower. Bake the cauliflower on a lined tray for 40-50 minutes, turning a few times in between until they are a deep golden colour. Toast the almonds in the oven while roasting the cauliflower for 15 minutes (set a timer so you don’t forget!).

To make the dressing mix the shallots, mustard and vinegar until smooth, then add the olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Next shred the carrot on a grater. When ready to serve, toss the carrot, rocket and quinoa together and gently mix-in the cauliflower. Evenly coat with the dressing and garnish with almonds.

Follow us on @getthegloss and Katie @KatieRob20