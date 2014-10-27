McDonald's trials gluten-free burgers

As reports suggest the growing demand for gluten-free food could take over meat-free products, fast food giant McDonald’s trialled its first gluten-free burger in a number of UK stores over the past week.

Jumping on the gluten-free bandwagon does not come as much of a surprise, as the trend for avoiding gluten is becoming more and more mainstream. Once banished to the corners of health food shops, gluten-free products are now readily available in your local supermarket in the ever-expanding ‘free from’ aisle and gluten-free menus are commonplace at both high street and independent restaurants.

Whilst vegetarians still outnumber those who avoid gluten, the food industry is finding that the big bucks is now in gluten-free products. In Britain, sales of meat alternatives have dropped by a third, whereas sales of gluten-free products have been rapidly increasing - across Europe they are expected to increase by a further 20% in 2015.

Whilst the jury is still out on the health benefits of gluten-free products, McDonald’s plans for the gluten-free burger to have a permanent spot on menu from 2015 suggest the trend doesn't look like it will be going anywhere quite yet.

