Meat-Free Monday Recipe: Raw tacos with cashew sour cream

Here at GTG we’re the first to admit that sometimes there’s nothing better than a crispy bacon sandwich or roast beef dinner. However, like all things in life moderation is key and finding a way to limit our meat intake every now and then can work wonders for both our health and the sustainability of the planet.

That’s why we’ve decided to show our support for the Meat-Free Monday campaign that’s championed by celebs such as Stella McCartney, Jamie Oliver and Gwyneth Paltrow for encouraging people to go veggie for one night of the week.

To help provide some delicious and meatless foodspiration we reached out to Nutritional Therapist Eve Kalinik , who here has provided us with her light and tasty take of Mexican tacos.

Raw Tacos With Cashew Sour Cream

Ingredients (serves two)

4 large romaine lettuce leaves

1⁄2 avocado cut into slices

Fresh lime juice to serve

For the taco mince

1⁄2 cup walnuts

1⁄4 cup dried tomatoes

1⁄4 teaspoon dried chilli flakes (I like chipotle best)

1⁄4 teaspoon paprika

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch Himalayan salt

For the cashew sour cream

1⁄4 cup cashews

Juice 1⁄2 lemon

Pinch Himalayan salt

1⁄4 cup water

Method

Add all of the ingredients for the cashew sour cream into a small food processor until you have a smooth consistency. Rinse the machine and transfer the ‘cream’ into a small bowl and place in the refrigerator. Wash and pat dry the romaine leaves and put on plates. Thinly slice the avocados. Add all of the taco filling ingredients to the food processor and combine until there is a ‘mince meat’ texture. To assemble, place the taco mix on top of the romaine. Lay the avocado slices across and drizzle with the cashew cream. Serve with fresh lime.

