Meat-Free Monday Recipe: Spinach pesto with basil gnocchi

In support of the Meat-Free Monday trend, we’re topping up on easy vegetarian recipes so for at least one day each week we can curb carnivorous cravings and indulge in a veggie feast instead.

For inspiration we caught up with author Kate Bradley, whose healthy, vegan plant based recipe book, Kenko Kitchen , features a whole host of refined-sugar and gluten free delicious dishes. Here she shares her hearty but healthy take on a scrumptious Italian classic.

“Gnocchi has to be one of the best types of pasta. It’s surprisingly easy (and quick) to make and will fill you up. This is a gluten- and grain-free version, perfect for those with an intolerance. When paired with the pesto it will blow your socks off!”

Ingredients (serves 5)

Spinach gnocchi

2 kg (4 lb 6 oz) potatoes, peeled and chopped

300g (10 ½ oz) English spinach, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

260 g (9 oz/2 cups) buckwheat flour

basil leaves to serve

Basil pesto

100 g (3 ½ oz/2 cups) basil

Almond oil

Olive oil

2 garlic cloves

Zest of 1 lemon

40 g (11/2 oz/ ¼ cup) pine nuts

2 tablespoons cashews

40 g (1 ½ oz/ ¼ cup) almonds

Method

To make the gnocchi, start by steaming the potatoes until soft, around 15 minutes. Transfer them to a bowl with the spinach and mash until smooth. Add the salt and flour and, using your hands, gently work the mixture to make a dough. Sprinkle a work surface with flour and roll the dough into 2.5 Å~ 1 cm (1 Å~ ó in) cylinders and chop into 2.5 cm (1 in) pieces. Gently flatten the top of each gnocchi with a fork and set aside to dry for about 20 minutes. For the pesto, combine all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and blitz until smooth but still chunky (or to your desired pesto consistency). To cook the gnocchi, place them in boiling hot water and when they rise to the top, remove them. Toss the gnocchi in the pesto and serve with micro basil leaves on top.

Kenko Kitchen by Kate Bradley, Hardie Grant, £20.00, Photography: Elisa Watson, buy online

