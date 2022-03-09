Meet the one a day multivitamin that helps keep tiredness at bay

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 September 2015
viridian

Feeling sluggish? Viridian High Five Multivitamin & Mineral Formula could be the helping hand you need to help bolster defences against both stress and fatigue

We love a multi-tasker here at GTG HQ. Whether it be a clever lip and cheek tint  or a dark circle correcting concealer , a hard-working multivitamin is the addition to our line-ups that ties it altogether when it comes to feeling our best from the inside out. So which one is working its way around GTG HQ at the moment? Viridian’s High Five Multivitamin & Mineral Formula .

How does it differ from other multivitamins on the market though? Well, firstly the brand doesn’t use any binders, fillers or processing agents, so ultimately you’re getting a purer product without any unnecessary additives such as titanium dioxide or magnesium stearate - which are often commonly used in supplement manufacture. Secondly, its assortment of constituents is a cut above the rest. With a higher level of vitamin B5 to help boost mental performance and reduce fatigue, vitamins C, E and D and a complex of minerals including selenium, chromium, iron and zinc, it provides a daily dose of multivitamin moxy to help keep both body and mind in check through the winter months and beyond.

Think of it as an all-round wellness genie in a bottle for that extra serving of supplement savvy to accompany your healthy eating and exercise goals, in the quest for higher energy levels and better health too.

