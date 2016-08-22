Milly Cookbook recipe: Baked Cod with Charred Asparagus and Chunky Puttanesca Sauce

Mount Pleasant actress Nicola 'Milly' Millbank is making a name for herself off-screen with her blog, Milly Cookbook , where she's bucking the trend of elimination diets and free-from foods, and instead creating fresh, healthy recipes that are full of flavour. Earlier this summer Nicola revealed her week in food for Get The Gloss ahead of the pre-order release for her new cookbook for a refreshing dose of foodie inspiration, and here she shares one of her delicious recipes for a tasty take on baked cod...

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 skinless and boneless Cod fillets

A bunch of fresh asparagus, roughly 6 tips per person

1 tin of cherry tomatoes

1 garlic glove, thinly sliced

2 anchovy fillets

½ a red onion, thinly sliced into half moons

¼ of a cup of pitted black olives

1 tbsp of capers

1 tsp of dried oregano

1 lemon

A handful of rocket leaves

A small handful of fresh basil

1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil to dress

1 tsp of honey

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180'C.

Place the cod fillets on a baking tray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper and pop in the oven for 15-20 minutes whilst you prep the sauce.

In a small frying pan, fry the red onion in a little olive oil on a medium heat until soft. Add the garlic, anchovy fillets and oregano and then turn up the heat. As the garlic starts to brown pour in the tinned cherry tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper and add the honey. Give it a good stir and allow it to reduce and bubble away.

Meanwhile, heat a griddle pan to a high heat. Brush the asparagus with a little olive oil and cut the lemon in half. Place the lemon halves flesh side down on the griddle and add the asparagus to the pan. Cook for 3-4 minutes.

Whilst that's cooking go back to the sauce and once it's thickened add in the olives and capers. Give it a good stir and tear in some fresh basil. Remove from the heat.

Remove the lemons from the griddle pan and then carefully add a splash of water to the pan. This will help steam the asparagus in the final stages of cooking. Turn off the heat and leave the asparagus to continue cooking in the residual heat.

Once the cod is done, remove from the oven.

To serve, spoon your sauce onto a plate and lay the charred asparagus on top of it. Top with the cod, some rocket leaves, the griddled lemon to one side and some extra basil leaves.

