Mindful Chef recipe: Chicken Supreme with Chestnuts and Sprouts

Thinking of ditching the turkey this Christmas? One meat that never divides opinion is roast chicken. Mix it up this Christmas with Mindful Chef's super tasty recipe, combining succulent chicken with festive favourites such as chestnuts and sprouts - one that is sure to satisfy a crowd.

512 calories • 38g carbs • 17g fat • 48g protein

Ingredients

100g Brussels sprouts

120g chestnut mushrooms

1/2 vegetable stock cube

200g chantenay carrot

200g parsnip

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp oil

2 tsp cornflour

2 x 180g free-range chicken supreme

60g pre-cooked chestnuts

Large handful of flat-leaf parsley

Medium handful of fresh thyme

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C / gas mark 6. Place the chicken on a baking tray, season and drizzle over 2 tsp oil. Place in the oven for 20-25 mins until cooked through.

2. Meanwhile, peel and cut the parsnips into thin batons. Trim the baby carrots and cut lengthways into quarters. Place the parsnips and carrots to a baking tray, drizzle with 2 tsp oil and the thyme leaves. Place in the oven for 15-20 mins.

3. Finely chop the garlic, thinly slice the mushrooms and roughly chop the parsley. Trim the sprouts, remove outer leaves and thinly slice, roughly chop the chestnuts.

4. Boil a kettle and dissolve the 1/4 vegetable stock cube in 100ml boiling water. In a small bowl, mix the cornflour with 1 tbsp cold water.

5. Heat a frying pan on a medium-high heat with 1 tsp oil and sauté the sprouts and chestnuts for 5 mins until the sprouts are turning golden. Remove from the pan and keep warm.

6. In the same pan, heat 1 tsp oil on a medium heat and fry the garlic and mushrooms for 3 mins. Add the stock, parsley and cornflour and simmer for 2 mins, until thickened.

7. Place the chicken on two warm plates, spoon over the mushroom sauce and serve alongside the roasted parsnips, carrots and the sautéed sprouts and chestnuts.

Recipes supplied by Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries from Mindful Chef. For more information please visit mindfulchef.com