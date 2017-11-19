Mindful Chef recipe: Hazelnut crusted turkey with cranberry sauce

Judy Johnson 19 November 2017
untitled-10-2

A quick and easy turkey recipe to impress your guests with this Christmas

Looking for an alternative turkey recipe this Christmas? True to form, the very helpful Mindful Chef are at hand with this delicious turkey recipe with a crunchy hazelnut crust and plenty of cranberry sauce. If you’re hosting a dinner party this festive season, this is guaranteed to please…

387 calories • 29g carbs • 25g fat • 12g protein

Ingredients:

100g fresh cranberries

1 1/2 tbsp oil

1/2 lemon

180g purple sprouting broccoli

1 cauliflower

20g hazelnuts

2 tsp honey

2 x 150g turkey escalope

4 tbsp ground hazelnuts

Medium handful of fresh thyme

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C / gas mark 6 and boil a kettle.

2. To make the hazelnut crust; zest half of the lemon and roughly chop the hazelnuts. Into a bowl, place the lemon zest, chopped hazelnuts, ground hazelnuts and the leaves from half of the thyme sprigs. Mix with 1 tbsp oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

3. Place the turkey escalopes onto a baking tray and spread a thin layer of the hazelnut mix over the top to form a crust. Place in the oven for 20-25 mins until cooked through.

4. Meanwhile, trim the cauliflower and remove the leaves (reserve for later). Cut the cauliflower into small chunks. Place the florets in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Simmer for 15-20 mins until soft, then drain and mash with a potato masher. Stir in the remaining leaves from the thyme sprigs.

5. Trim the purple sprouting broccoli and slice in half lengthways. Roughly slice the cauliflower leaves. Place onto a separate baking tray and drizzle with 1/2 tbsp oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Place in the oven for 10 mins, until golden.

6. To make a cranberry sauce; in a saucepan, place the honey, cranberries and 150ml boiling water and simmer for 5 mins.

7. Thinly slice the hazelnut crusted turkey. Spoon the cauli mash on onto two warm plates and top with the turkey. Serve alongside the broccoli and cauliflower leaves.

Recipes supplied by Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries from Mindful Chef. For more information please visit  mindfulchef.com


