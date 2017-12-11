Mindful Chef recipe: Mushroom, Cranberry and Chestnut Roast

Vegetarians, rejoice this Christmas - the very helpful Mindful Chef are on hand to offer a delicious meat-free dinner option in time for the festive season.

The healthy food delivery experts have cooked up an alternative to your usual roast with this veggie meal idea that's full of goodness including garlic, mushrooms and hazelnuts. Ready, steady, cook...

504 calories • 72g carbs • 17g fat • 14g protein

Ingredients

100g fresh cranberries

120g chestnut mushrooms

120g green beans

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp dried thyme

200g carrot

240g cannellini beans (drained)

2 garlic cloves

2 tsp - dried sage

2 tsp maple syrup

300g parsnip

4 tbsp ground hazelnuts

60g pre-cooked chestnuts

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/gas mark 7 and boil a kettle.

2. Trim the green beans. Peel and cut the carrots into small 1cm pieces. Place in a saucepan, cover with boiling water. Boil for 10 mins until slightly softened. Add the green beans in the last 5 mins of cooking. Drain the vegetables and keep the green beans warm.

3. Meanwhile, peel and cut the parsnips into thin batons. Roughly chop the chestnuts. Thinly slice the mushrooms and crush the garlic. Heat a small frying pan with 1 tsp oil and cook the garlic and mushrooms for 5 mins.

4. Roughly mash the carrots. Drain and mash the cannellini beans and mix with the carrot, chestnuts, mushrooms, dried sage, half of the ground hazelnuts and season.

5. Form the mix into two loaf shapes (3cm thick), sprinkle with the remaining ground hazelnuts and place on a baking tray lined with baking paper. At the same time, place the parsnips on a separate baking tray with 2 tsp oil and the dried thyme. Place both in the oven for 15 mins.

6. To make a cranberry sauce; in a saucepan, place the maple syrup, cranberries and 150ml boiling water and simmer for 5 mins.

7. Serve the chestnut roasts on two warm plates, spoon over the cranberry sauce. Serve alongside the green beans and parsnips.

Recipes supplied by Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries from Mindful Chef. For more information please visit mindfulchef.com