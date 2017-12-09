Mindful Chef recipe: Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs and Celeriac Rostis

The food delivery experts Mindful Chef are on hand this Christmas with plenty of festive meal ideas, although we would happily eat this mouth-wateringly good smoked salmon and eggs recipe all year round. Here's Myles and Giles' delicious salmon dish recipe that comes in at under 600 calories - perfect if you're looking for a lighter, healthier option to please a crowd.

564 calories • 54g carbs • 28g fat • 33g protein

Ingredients

1 apple

1 lemon

1 red onion

2 eggs

2 tbsp oil

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 x 80g smoked salmon

400g celeriac

40g watercress, spinach & rocket mix

4 tbsp buckwheat flour

Medium handful of fresh dill

Method

1. Slice or peel the skin off the celeriac and cut into quarters. Remove the skin off the onion and cut in half. Cut the apple into quarters and remove the core but leave the skin on. Finely chop the dill leaves, removing the stalks.

2. Grate the celeriac, red onion and apple and place into a sieve. Squeeze out any excess liquid and place in a large bowl.

3. Heat a large frying pan with 1/2 tsp oil on a medium heat and fry the celeriac, onion and apple mix for 2 mins until softened slightly. Transfer this mix into a bowl, and stir in the buckwheat flour, mustard, half of the juice from the lemon and half of the dill. Season with sea salt and black pepper and mix well. Form into 6 rostis, 1 cm thick.

4. Heat the same frying pan on a medium-high heat with 1 tbsp oil and fry the rostis for 3-4 mins each side until golden brown.

5. Meanwhile, boil a kettle. To poach the eggs; pour the boiling water into a saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer. Create a gentle whirlpool in the pan with a spoon then break an egg into the middle, one at a time. Cook for 4 mins. Remove from the pan.

6. To make a dill dressing; In a bowl, mix together the remaining dill, remaining lemon juice and 1/2 tbsp oil. Season with sea salt and black pepper.

7. Serve the rostis slightly overlapping on two warm plates and top with slices of the smoked salmon followed by the poached eggs. Drizzle with the dill dressing and serve alongside the watercress, spinach and rocket salad.

Recipes supplied by Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries from Mindful Chef. For more information please visit mindfulchef.com