Mindful Chef recipe: Sweetcorn and Leek Fritters with Roasted Tomatoes and Avocado

Judy Johnson 3 August 2017
sweetcornleekfrittersavo

A deliciously easy recipe from the founders of Mindful Chef

Personal trainer and nutritionist Myles Hopper, and ex-advertising agent, Giles Humphries are the successful founders of the healthy food delivery company Mindful Chef and now authors of the bestselling book Mindful Chef Eat Well, Live Better. Here they bring you this deliciously light and easy recipe so you can have a taster of what's to come if you should sign up...

"Lightly sautéed leek adds bite to these fritters, while chickpea flour binds the ingredients together. Tinned sweetcorn works well, but if you’d rather use a fresh ear of corn, try chargrilling it first, which will give the crispy fritters a satisfying smoky flavour."

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves

1 leek

Coconut oil

140g asparagus

120g baby vine tomatoes

120g drained sweetcorn

6 tbsp chickpea flour

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 avocado

60g rocket

Juice of 1 lime

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6.
  2. Finely chop or crush the garlic and finely slice the leek, discarding the root.
  3. Heat ½ tablespoon of oil in a pan and fry the garlic and leeks for 5 minutes, until softened. Set aside.
  4. Trim the asparagus. Place the cherry tomatoes and asparagus on a baking tray and drizzle with ½ tablespoon of oil and a pinch of sea salt. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, drain the sweetcorn. In a bowl, mix the sweetcorn, chickpea flour and smoked paprika with the softened leeks and garlic. Add 2–3 tablespoons of cold water and season with sea salt and black pepper. Form the mixture into 6 fritters, each about 1cm thick.
  6. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan on a medium–high heat and fry the fritters for 3–4 minutes on each side, until golden brown.
  7. Meanwhile, peel and de-stone the avocado and cut into thick slices.
  8. To serve, place the rocket on plates, arrange the sweetcorn and leek fritters on top, and serve alongside the sliced avocado, roasted asparagus and tomatoes. Drizzle over the juice from the lime.

Recipe taken from Mindful Chef Eat Well, Live Better: The number 1 healthy eating book of 2017, by Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Published by Century,  RRP £20 . To find out more about Mindful Chef, visit their  website


You may also like

Why a cleansing powder for face could speed up your skincare routine

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More