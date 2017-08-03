Mindful Chef recipe: Sweetcorn and Leek Fritters with Roasted Tomatoes and Avocado

Personal trainer and nutritionist Myles Hopper, and ex-advertising agent, Giles Humphries are the successful founders of the healthy food delivery company Mindful Chef and now authors of the bestselling book Mindful Chef Eat Well, Live Better. Here they bring you this deliciously light and easy recipe so you can have a taster of what's to come if you should sign up...

"Lightly sautéed leek adds bite to these fritters, while chickpea flour binds the ingredients together. Tinned sweetcorn works well, but if you’d rather use a fresh ear of corn, try chargrilling it first, which will give the crispy fritters a satisfying smoky flavour."

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves

1 leek

Coconut oil

140g asparagus

120g baby vine tomatoes

120g drained sweetcorn

6 tbsp chickpea flour

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 avocado

60g rocket

Juice of 1 lime

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Finely chop or crush the garlic and finely slice the leek, discarding the root. Heat ½ tablespoon of oil in a pan and fry the garlic and leeks for 5 minutes, until softened. Set aside. Trim the asparagus. Place the cherry tomatoes and asparagus on a baking tray and drizzle with ½ tablespoon of oil and a pinch of sea salt. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, drain the sweetcorn. In a bowl, mix the sweetcorn, chickpea flour and smoked paprika with the softened leeks and garlic. Add 2–3 tablespoons of cold water and season with sea salt and black pepper. Form the mixture into 6 fritters, each about 1cm thick. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan on a medium–high heat and fry the fritters for 3–4 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Meanwhile, peel and de-stone the avocado and cut into thick slices. To serve, place the rocket on plates, arrange the sweetcorn and leek fritters on top, and serve alongside the sliced avocado, roasted asparagus and tomatoes. Drizzle over the juice from the lime.

Recipe taken from Mindful Chef Eat Well, Live Better: The number 1 healthy eating book of 2017, by Myles Hopper and Giles Humphries. Published by Century, RRP £20 . To find out more about Mindful Chef, visit their website