Model Mange Tout has had a makeover

2 March 2015
gtg-d-copperman-main

The food, travel and lifestyle blog from model and nutrition expert Danielle Copperman is back in action

Having moved to London to pursue a career in modelling, Danielle found it impossible to juggle her hectic schedule with looking after her body. Confused by what she could and couldn’t eat, Danielle spent any spare time she had researching the science behind her nutrition. Her interest in nutrition became more than an interest as she studied for a diploma in the subject and turned her passion into a buisness with the launch of her healthy breakfast alternative, Qnola  (a healthy take on granola made from quinoa).

The  blog  follows suit with all recipes being gluten, dairy and refined sugar free. This may sound restrictive but we challenge you not to be inspired to get creative in the kitchen after a few minutes spent on Model Mange Tout.

Relaunched this week, the blog features a whole host of inspiring recipes from wholesome dinners such as the  Celeriac and Chestnut Tagiliatte Carbornara  to a healthy take on treats like Danielle's scrumptious looking  Butternut Cashew and White Bean Blondies.

Proving healthy is by no means dull this is a blog you’ll definitely want to bookmark.

