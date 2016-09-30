Nutrition

My Week in Food: Abigail James

Anna Hunter 30 September 2016
Working on holistic health detox retreats played a huge part in shaping my current thoughts on skin health and wellbeing, so for a long time now I've been advocating the connection between skin and nutrition. Luckily this school of thought is becoming much more mainstream, which is brilliant to see. I live by a 70-30 philosophy when it comes to diet; we can’t be good all of the time! Be healthy 70% of the time and be easy on yourself the rest.

I know the health of my body, my own skin and that of my clients is impacted by diet, it seems like a no brainer really. Unfortunately my working week is not necessarily conducive to balancing my own diet and eating times. I juggle travel, clients and meetings, often without a proper lunch break and working past 8pm and occasional weekends, with three children to fit in as well. I find dinner to be the hardest meal to manage and so my slow cooker is a lifesaver for family cooking. Lunch and dinner are often eaten out during the week so I relish my weekends and love making the most of this healthy cooking time for me and my kids.

MONDAY

Breakfast: It has to be super quick to get me out of the door on time with the kids. I make speedy eggs with smashed avocado, chopped spinach and cayenne pepper and have an earl grey tea on the side.

Lunch: Sweet potato with a leafy green salad, tomatoes and a hot shot ginger turmeric juice.

Dinner: I grab some post yoga class at the triyoga café -rye bread with smoked tofu, sliced avocado, sprouted seeds and spinach. I also have a coconut, date, carrot and cacao raw cake, which was delicious.

Snacks: A very reviving juice of orange, pineapple, lemon and ginger.

TUESDAY

Breakfast: Gluten free oats with flax, chia, raw cocoa powder, grated pear, coconut yogurt, blueberries, sliced mango, raspberries and cinnamon.

Lunch: I have courgetti with a mixed cucumber and tomato salad, peanut, red cabbage and red pepper coleslaw and a jasmine tea.

Dinner: Simple- chicken, rice and peas.

Snacks: Kombucha and dark chocolate rice cakes.

WEDNESDAY

Breakfast: A working breakfast of scrambled egg, smoked salmon, grilled tomato, avocado and lemon, with an Earl Grey tea.

Lunch: Kefir yoghurt with banana, sunflower seeds, honey cinnamon and a coconut water.

Dinner: I picked some bits up at Whole Foods– sesame seared tofu, aubergine ratatouille, and roasted butternut squash. I washed it down with a turmeric tonic.

Snacks: A bottle of almond milk and a soya latte.

THURSDAY

Breakfast: Poached eggs with steamed tomatoes, spinach, avocado, olive oil and a pinch of cayenne pepper.

Lunch: Sweet potato with coconut yogurt and a tomato salad, along with courgette dressed with a red pepper pesto.

Dinner: Goats cheese and beetroot salad with bean shoots, glass of white wine

Snacks: A carrot, orange, lemon and ginger juice and an acaí and chia pot with nuts and seeds.

FRIDAY

Breakfast: I worked from home and did a quick scramble of two eggs, coconut milk, cherry tomatoes, a big handful of spinach, watercress, parsley, turmeric and half an avocado with lime. I also had an Earl Grey.

Lunch: Spinach and kale pesto, made with cashew nuts, garlic and lemon, with butterbeans, button mushrooms and crackers.

Dinner: Chilli dressed new potatoes, a mixed green salad with cucumber and tomatoes, homemade chicken dippers with a garlic herb yogurt dip and a dessert of dairy free coconut ice cream.

Snacks: Sliced banana with peanut butter.

SATURDAY

Breakfast: My homemade bircher muesli. I do it with gluten free oats, chia seeds, flax, sunflower seeds, hemp milk, moringa and baobab powder, maple syrup, cinnamon, sliced banana, blueberries and raspberries.

Lunch: Avocado with brazil nut basil dip and carrot sticks.

Dinner: A sesame tuna steak with a stir fry of rice noodles, broccoli, greens and ginger.

Snacks: A Cocoloco juice, made with coconut milk, pineapple, banana, lime and ginger and some Jax Coco toasted coconut chips. I also had a glass of red wine and some dark chocolate (quantity unknown!).

SUNDAY

Breakfast: Smoked salmon with poached eggs, spinach and tomatoes, along with an Earl Grey tea.

Mid morning: A juice- coconut, pineapple, avocado, lime, mint and turmeric, bought from WholeFoods.

Mid afternoon: A roast dinner- chicken, potatoes and mixed vegetables

Snacks: A glass of rosé and some Booja booja chocolates.

