My Week in Food: Abigail James

Working on holistic health detox retreats played a huge part in shaping my current thoughts on skin health and wellbeing, so for a long time now I've been advocating the connection between skin and nutrition. Luckily this school of thought is becoming much more mainstream, which is brilliant to see. I live by a 70-30 philosophy when it comes to diet; we can’t be good all of the time! Be healthy 70% of the time and be easy on yourself the rest.

I know the health of my body, my own skin and that of my clients is impacted by diet, it seems like a no brainer really. Unfortunately my working week is not necessarily conducive to balancing my own diet and eating times. I juggle travel, clients and meetings, often without a proper lunch break and working past 8pm and occasional weekends, with three children to fit in as well. I find dinner to be the hardest meal to manage and so my slow cooker is a lifesaver for family cooking. Lunch and dinner are often eaten out during the week so I relish my weekends and love making the most of this healthy cooking time for me and my kids.