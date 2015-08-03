My Week in Food: Adria Wu
Originally working in finance, Adria decided that life was too short not to turn a lifelong passion for food into a career and instead took the leap and retrained as a chef. As a fan of fitness and healthy eating, Adria expanded her culinary knowledge by completing a nutrition course and this led her to opening Maple & Fitz - her very own healthy cafe. The new eatery and Fitzrovia’s first cold-pressed juice bar is focused on healthy yet satisfying food and offers substantial salads, grain bowls, guilt-free treats and of course juice.
I believe in balance in life and food. Cooking is my first love, but is very closely followed by eating and working out! I always use fresh ingredients and love to pair them with ethnic spices and flavours from either my heritage (Oriental), my husband’s (Indian), or from dishes I learned during my time living abroad in the Middle East. I always try to make colourful and delicious dishes that taste great, but provide the vitamins and nutrients I need to drive my active lifestyle. I like feeling happy and confident about the food choices that I make, and don’t believe in depriving myself of life’s simple pleasures. Why not balance the glass of wine with a nutrient packed refreshing green cold-pressed juice?
Monday
Breakfast: Banana, homemade almond butter, chia seed and soy milk smoothie.
Monday
Lunch: Rye pumpernickel toast (a lovely bread sample we received from the guys at The Flour Station ) with parmesan, tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion (for some kick) and fresh parsley and a good pinch of Maldon Sea Salt.
Monday
Dinner: Roast veggie bowl of cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus and baby new potatoes with leftover chicken breast and a green juice.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Miso oats (my absolute favourite savoury breakfast) with a poached egg and pomegranate
Snack: A natural refined sugar-free granola energy bar.
Tuesday
Lunch: Cavolo nero (a dark and delicious type of kale) with hazelnut pesto and shaved pecorino.
Tuesday
Dinner: Indian spiced roast cauliflower with quinoa, rocket and shredded carrot (our Cauli in Mumbai recipe ).
Wednesday
Breakfast: Quinoa porridge with dates, cinnamon, toasted pecans and sliced banana (our Quinoa Kick ).
Wednesday
Lunch: Cucumber spaghetti and buckwheat noodles salad with kale, cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta and miso avocado dressing.
Wednesday
Dinner: Hump day night out for some authentic Greek at Tsiakkos & Charcoal in Maida Vale. Truly a rare gem and locals love it!
Thursday
Breakfast: Spinach, parsley, lemon, cucumber, celery ginger juice (our Green Queen cold-pressed juice)
Snack: Tried to only have one of our One-Bite Everything Cookies which has oats, desiccated coconut, dark chocolate, cinnamon, toasted hazelnuts and pecans.
Thursday
Lunch: Was craving some oriental flavours so made a tofu almond soba noodle bowl.
Thursday
Dinner: Cabbage slaw with a sesame soy dressing with fresh mint, cucumber, pineapple and a hint of chilli with a refreshing glass of wine (weekend was nearly here!)
Friday
Breakfast: Homemade granola with yoghurt and blueberries.
Friday
Lunch: Was replying to emails and snacking on some avocado chilli toast with lime and coriander.
Friday
Dinner: Picked up some fresh seafood at Golborne Fisheries in Notting Hill to make a simple but very tasty seafood pot.
Saturday
Breakfast: Two energy balls after a 10K jog along Regent’s canal which has raw almonds, raw cacao, dates and chia seeds (our Raw Energy Balls ).
Saturday
Lunch: Homemade veggie broth with Chinese egg noodles and leafy swiss chard.
Saturday
Dinner: Night out so definitely sushi at Maguro in Maida Vale. Honestly, London's best kept secret!
Sunday
Breakfast: Date, cinnamon, vanilla cold-pressed almond milk (our cold-pressed Hot Date ).
Sunday
Brunch: Scrambled eggs with chorizo and chickpeas and an artichoke tomato chutney.
Sunday
Dinner: Flaked salmon spring salad with kale, apricot, pomegranate and avocado with a slice of toast.
