My Week in Food: Adria Wu

Originally working in finance, Adria decided that life was too short not to turn a lifelong passion for food into a career and instead took the leap and retrained as a chef. As a fan of fitness and healthy eating, Adria expanded her culinary knowledge by completing a nutrition course and this led her to opening Maple & Fitz - her very own healthy cafe. The new eatery and Fitzrovia’s first cold-pressed juice bar is focused on healthy yet satisfying food and offers substantial salads, grain bowls, guilt-free treats and of course juice.

I believe in balance in life and food. Cooking is my first love, but is very closely followed by eating and working out! I always use fresh ingredients and love to pair them with ethnic spices and flavours from either my heritage (Oriental), my husband’s (Indian), or from dishes I learned during my time living abroad in the Middle East. I always try to make colourful and delicious dishes that taste great, but provide the vitamins and nutrients I need to drive my active lifestyle. I like feeling happy and confident about the food choices that I make, and don’t believe in depriving myself of life’s simple pleasures. Why not balance the glass of wine with a nutrient packed refreshing green cold-pressed juice?

