My Week in Food: Alexandra Dudley

2 / 8

Monday

Breakfast - I usually work from home on Mondays catching up on emails and easing myself into the week, but I try to get my body moving daily so today I went for a quick run around the park. Breakfast is two soft boiled eggs with spinach sautéed in a pan and some leftover peas and tarragon pesto from the night before.

Mid morning snack – I’ve got a load of black currants and redcurrants picked from my mother's garden which I’ve stewed slowly on the hob. When they’re done I have a couple of spoonfuls with a handful of my pistachio granola. I don’t usually snack between breakfast and lunch but today I fancy it.

Lunch - is a quick salad with what’s in the fridge. Roasted beetroot with a spinach and lentil salad. I’ve added a bit of feta and fresh mint.

Supper is at home with my sister. We cook salmon under the grill and enjoy it with a charred asparagus and broccoli stalk salad, with a good dose of chilli and herb salsa.