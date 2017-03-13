1 / 8

My Week In Food: Annie Clarke of Mind Body Bowl

For me, food is so much more than just fuel - it's a hugely important part of my life, my happiness and my expression.

Over the years I've come to find that fresh, wholesome foods do wonders for my overall wellbeing. Thankfully I genuinely love shopping for, cooking, and experimenting with, fresh vegetables, legumes and a wide array of grains - so eating well is an easy choice.

I have a balanced and mindful approach to food. By this I'm referring to balancing the sweet and savoury, educating myself on vital nutrients to ensure I'm get the full spectrum of the essential food groups, and also balance in the sense of allowing myself to be indulgent and enjoy food as and when I feel like it, rather than setting rules and restrictions.

I choose not to use labels around my lifestyle and diet and strongly urge others to do the same (more about this in Mind Body Bowl ). Whilst I usually don't include animal products in my diet, sometimes I go through phases of eating eggs and sustainably sourced fish when I feel like it. This is part of tuning into my body and recognising its individuality and ever-changing needs - something I strongly advocate.

What works best for one person is different to the next, whether that's diet, exercise, relationships or otherwise. Food should always be about eating what makes us feel energised and healthy from the inside, which means what we eat is likely to be a dynamic and hugely individual process