My Week in Food: Bonnie Stowell of Spring Green London

My Week in Food: Bonnie Stowell

After training under a Michelin star chef, entrepreneur Bonnie Stowell launched Spring Green London , a fresh and healthy food delivery programme, the idea of which came about after she devised her father a plant-based food plan when he was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes.

Sharing her own seven-day food diary, Bonnie reveals her approach to her diet. “My philosophy is to eat as many plant based and nutrient rich, natural ingredients as possible and to add in extra protein when you fancy it. Food should be something that you look forward to something you enjoy, so even when you are eating more healthily it doesn't mean you have to miss out on flavour or excitement! I love trying new interesting foods, adding them into everyday whole food ingredients. I always drink lots of water which is wonderful for your skin and when infused with my signature hibiscus and berry water in the morning it really is the best way to start the day.

"I also believe that a little bit of something you love is good for you. I try to live by an 80/20 rule when it comes to food. My daily food delivery programme is the best way to kick start you on a new healthy eating plan."