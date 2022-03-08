My Week in Food: Calgary Avansino

MONDAY First thing, before anything else I take liquid probiotics and then a large glass of water with ginger and lemon juice in it. I do this every day! Breakfast: Chia seed pudding topped with blueberries – made the day before so all you have to do is give it a stir and top with your favourite fruit. I did an exercise class at 9am so by 11am I needed a snack, which was an EAT LOVE RAW bar – my favourite flavour is the Rosehip. Lunch: I ate lunch at 1pm in my office while writing so it was left over quinoa salad with roasted vegetables and lentil salad. At 4pm I shared snack-time with my kids of a plate full of cut-up raw veggies (carrots, celery, fennel, pepper, courgette) with hummus. 8pm: Black bean stew with avocado and asparagus.

TUESDAY Breakfast: My “famous” green smoothie and a cup of green tea. I know I have a late lunch so I have an apple and a large handful of almonds at around 12 noon. Late lunch at 2pm: Salad with avocado and tahini dressing. Dinner at 8pm: Spinach and white bean soup (made at the weekend and frozen) with a cabbage slaw salad. I snack on Munchy Seeds while watching TV.

WEDNESDAY I have a breakfast meeting today at Cecconi's so I have scrambled eggs with wheat free toast and a side of berries. 11am: Green juice picked up from Canyon Juicery after a meeting nearby. Lunch at 1pm: Kale salad with almonds, avocado and creamy tahini dressing. Snack at 4pm: One of my homemade chia seed bars. Dinner at 8:30pm: Out for a work dinner and thank the lord they served roasted salmon, spinach and asparagus. 11pm: Needed something sweet when I got home since I didn’t eat the dessert so I had some coconut yogurt with blueberries and pomegranates on top.

THURSDAY Breakfast: A bowl of Bircher muesli (made on Tuesday night – it tastes great for days) 11am: Snack while writing – need brain food – celery with peanut butter and a green juice. Lunch 12:30: Avocado on broccoli bread (my new favourite thing) toast and dairy free carrot/pumpkin soup. 4pm: Green Juice – it’s a green juice kind of day! Dinner, 8pm: Roasted vegetables (courgette, fennel, onion, peppers, carrots) served on top of polenta with parmesan shaving to finish it off. 10pm: Buckwheat/oatmeal/cacao cookies (made by me)

FRIDAY Breakfast: Green smoothie (I always drink two glasses) and some grapefruit. 10am: Running around all day today so I have some tamari almonds in my bag to snack on. 12 noon lunch: Kale and seaweed salad with roasted butternut squash and pumpkin seeds. 4pm Snack: Apple with almond butter and some green tea. Dinner: We are out tonight at a friend’s house and they served asparagus soup and then roast chicken with green beans and a beautiful big green salad. Plus a bit of cheese for dessert!

SATURDAY Breakfast: Almost every Saturday morning we make gluten–free buckwheat blueberry pancakes with the kids. They are delicious – you would never know they are gluten–free. And today on the side we had kiwi and persimmon. 11am snack: Picked up a chia seed pudding and a green juice at The Good Life. 1pm lunch: We were eating on the run today so I had packed lunches for us of some chopped veggies, avocado, sprouts and tahini wrapped in tortillas (the kids had cheddar cheese in theirs too), some rice cakes with almond butter, seaweed snacks and chopped fruit. 3pm snack – we had made cacao macaroons that morning so we had a few of those and I had some green tea to perk me up before my late afternoon workout. 6pm: We try to eat together as a family on Saturday and Sunday nights so my husband cooked a delicious pasta (kamut pasta) with broccoli, sun dried tomatoes and a bit of chilli. We also had steamed asparagus and swiss chard on the side. 9pm: A bowl of Lizzie’s granola with raspberries, strawberries and coconut yogurt while watching a movie.