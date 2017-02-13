My Week in Food: Ceri Jones

1 / 7

My Week in Food: Natural Kitchen Adventures

Natural chef, food writer and creator of Natural Kitchen Adventures , Ceri Jones not only teaches others how to cook up healthy dishes but also shares her own kitchen creations on her blog. Her style is fad-free and focused on feeling good, with a diet that’s rich in vegetables and lower in sugar, dairy and meat. Here she explains her general food philosophy before sharing her food diary with us…

"There is no typical week for me as I find myself mixing up cooking on yoga retreats, teaching cooking classes and developing and shooting recipes in my home test kitchen. I kept a food diary from the 1st January while working on a yoga retreat then heading into a new year, when I tried my best to be on the more virtuous side of eating. I typically have 3 meals a day, plus if I need it a mid afternoon snack (which is often some dark chocolate). I have one black coffee after breakfast and then herbal tea or water throughout the day."