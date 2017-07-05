My Week in Food: Clean Eating Alice
I like to start my day with a protein-packed breakfast to fuel me for the day ahead. I'll also usually add some sort of fat or carbohydrate and plenty of veggies to ensure I'm getting a wide variety of nutrients into my diet. Straight after breakfast I take a probiotic, as I like to look after my gut health - Udo’s Choice Super 8 microbiotics are great.
I'd like to say that my diet is fairly relaxed. I eat well the majority of the time as it makes me feel great and fuels my busy lifestyle well - but that doesn't mean that I don't enjoy the foods I really love too (ice cream and chocolate are my personal faves). For me, it's about finding a healthy balance of the two and enjoying life without restrictions.
Monday
Breakfast: 6-minute boiled eggs on toast with broccoli and vine tomatoes.
Lunch: Quinoa, avocado and tuna salad with lemony sumac dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Dinner: Roasted red onion, cauliflower, aubergine and courgette salad with spiced paprika chicken breast, crumbled feta and a lemon and herb dressing.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Creamy goat’s cheese scramble on toast with greens drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, seeds and some tomatoes.
Lunch: Tilda sweet chilli rice, grilled salmon, courgette, seeds and tomatoes.
Dinner: Dinner at Zefi. I have the halibut with a mix of three salads.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Honey and vanilla protein oats topped with fresh strawberries and mixed seeds.
Lunch: A warm squash, kale and feta salad.
Dinner: Spiced roast aubergine, trout, roasted broccoli, avocado and some wholegrain rice with pomegranate seeds.
Thursday
Breakfast: A berry cooler made with almond milk, ice, frozen blueberries and raspberries, vanilla whey and a pinch of cinnamon. (See the full recipe here) .
Lunch: A spinach and watercress-based salad with roasted squash and sweet potato chunks, red onion, tomatoes, crumbled feta, garden peas, pomegranate, seeds and a balsamic and olive oil dressing with garlic and a squeeze of lemon.
Dinner: Spicy harissa prawns with rice, aubergine and garlic in a spicy tomato sauce.
Friday
Breakfast: Smoked trout on Vogel’s bread with fresh lamb’s lettuce, feta, seeds and some grilled asparagus.
Lunch: Grilled tofu on a salad of lots of veggies, roast chickpeas and feta with a balsamic and olive oil dressing.
Dinner: Paprika chicken with oven-roasted courgettes, red onion, peppers, sweet potato, pesto and a feta whip.
Saturday
Breakfast: Honey and cinnamon eggy fried sourdough topped with fresh strawberries and Pip & Nut peanut butter.
Lunch: Lunch at the Good Life Eatery, where I order the egg white frittata with seasonal greens and vegetables, fresh herbs, omega seeds and almond pesto.
Dinner: Grilled miso chicken breast strips on garlicky miso rice with greens and chestnut mushrooms.
Sunday
Brunch: Vogel’s bread topped with 6-minute boiled eggs, avocado, grilled asparagus, tomatoes and munchy seeds.
Snack: Greek yoghurt, frozen raspberries and lots of Pip & Nut peanut butter.
Dinner: A spelt flour-based pizza topped with homemade tomato and basil sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh basil, Parmesan and some pesto.
