1 / 8

My Week in Food: Clean Eating Alice

I like to start my day with a protein-packed breakfast to fuel me for the day ahead. I'll also usually add some sort of fat or carbohydrate and plenty of veggies to ensure I'm getting a wide variety of nutrients into my diet. Straight after breakfast I take a probiotic, as I like to look after my gut health - Udo’s Choice Super 8 microbiotics are great.

I'd like to say that my diet is fairly relaxed. I eat well the majority of the time as it makes me feel great and fuels my busy lifestyle well - but that doesn't mean that I don't enjoy the foods I really love too (ice cream and chocolate are my personal faves). For me, it's about finding a healthy balance of the two and enjoying life without restrictions.

www.udoschoice.co.uk . Follow Alice on Twitter and Instagram .