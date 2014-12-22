1 / 8

My Week in Food: Eve Kalinik

After thirteen years in the world of luxury PR, Eve swapped fashion for food and re-trained as a nutritional therapist. Now Eve’s life is spent creating inspiring nutritional plans for clients, hosting healthy supperclubs and workshops and using her years of PR experience consulting for naturopathically minded brands.

I believe wholeheartedly in eating “real” food and for me that means a balanced diet with foods that don’t contain labels. I encourage clients to have at least one day per week where they are eating entirely meat free as its important to include plenty of vegetables into the diet and also has some positive effects on the environment too. I’m a huge believer in eating locally and seasonally where possible and as much as one can organically. Its important to not get too fixated on food though and enjoy the things you want to enjoy from time to time, whether thats a glass of wine or a piece of chocolate. My diary looks pretty healthy this week but it's not always quite so good and that's part of life. Food is there to be enjoyed - respected but enjoyed!