My Week in Food: Eve Kalinik
After thirteen years in the world of luxury PR, Eve swapped fashion for food and re-trained as a nutritional therapist. Now Eve’s life is spent creating inspiring nutritional plans for clients, hosting healthy supperclubs and workshops and using her years of PR experience consulting for naturopathically minded brands.
I believe wholeheartedly in eating “real” food and for me that means a balanced diet with foods that don’t contain labels. I encourage clients to have at least one day per week where they are eating entirely meat free as its important to include plenty of vegetables into the diet and also has some positive effects on the environment too. I’m a huge believer in eating locally and seasonally where possible and as much as one can organically. Its important to not get too fixated on food though and enjoy the things you want to enjoy from time to time, whether thats a glass of wine or a piece of chocolate. My diary looks pretty healthy this week but it's not always quite so good and that's part of life. Food is there to be enjoyed - respected but enjoyed!
Monday
Breakfast: Pear and hemp smoothie bowl with chia cacao balls, hazelnuts and black mulberries
Mid morning snack: Matcha latte with hemp milk
Lunch: Raw Imagination falafel with brazil nut hummus and PLENISH green juice at Planet Organic
Snack: Aduna bar
Dinner: Rocket, mint, basil and avocado salad with roasted walnuts and hazelnuts and some raw crackers
Tuesday
Breakfast: Raw coconut “porridge” with brazil nut cream and a chicory macchiato (with coconut milk)
Lunch: Pea soup with side salad at The Retreat café at Triyoga Soho
Dinner: Sundried tomato and cashew pesto cauli almond pizza with a kale salad
Wednesday
Breakfast: Raw cinnamon apple buckwheat granola with cashew cream, bee pollen and blueberries with a Joe’s Tea Green tea
Lunch: Brazil nut and thyme raw crackers with roasted artichokes
Dinner: Pizza left over from last night!
Thursday
Breakfast: Grawnola with cashew probiotic cream at Nama Notting Hill with a green tea
Lunch: Kale, avocado and coconut bacon salad with a tahini dijonaise dressing
Supper: Pea and broad bean “risotto” with parsnip rice and a moringa puree
Friday
Breakfast: Apple buckwheat raw porridge with chestnut cream and goldenberries with a bee pollen, baobab and ginger shot and a matcha latte with brazil nut milk
Lunch: Broccoli, almond and artichoke soup
Dinner: Pumpkin and butternut squash curry with coconut satay dip
Saturday
Breakfast: Banana lucuma smoothie bowl with a Joe’s Tea green tea
Lunch: Raw crackers with sliced avocado, beetroot dip and a green rocket salad with sunflower and pumpkin seeds
Dinner: Celeriac on leek rainbow chard with fennel caper pesto and a chocolate avocado mousse
Sunday
Breakfast: Pear and hemp smoothie bowl with chia cacao balls, hazelnuts and black mulberries and a latte at The Talkhouse, Portobello Road , with oat milk
Mid morning snack: Lebkuchen biscuits and chestnut frosting from my P lanet Organic xmas workshop
Lunch: Brussel sprout and fennel slaw with coconut bacon and a chipotle avocado mayo dressing
Dinner: Seabass and fennel puree with side of spinach at The Oak, Notting Hill and a glass of pinot noir
