1 / 8

My Week in Food: Georgia Cummings

With their aim to make ‘eating well’ easy, Georgia and the Potage team have been transforming Londoner’s diets since October 2012. With a daily changing menu and some of the best brownies the Gloss team have ever tested, Georgia knows a thing or two about eating nutritious yet supremely scrummy food on the go. Click through to see a week on her plate...

For me a healthy diet is pretty simple, it’s eating freshly prepared food made from good quality, seasonal ingredients and watching your portion control. Almost everything I eat is made fresh from scratch by our brilliant chef Clara Paul advised by the latest addition to our team is a Nutritional Consultant Rosie . I don’t snack between meals, partly because things are pretty busy in the run up to meal times but also because I prefer to have a proper meal when sit down. It’s obviously really important to combine a healthy diet with an active lifestyle, I always walk or bicycle everywhere to fit in at least an hour of exercise each day.