My Week in Food: Georgie Spurling

2 / 8

Monday

Breakfast This morning was particularly cold in London so I needed my favourite breakfast of porridge. So warming and fulfilling, you honestly can’t beat it. Today was raspberry and almond butter porridge topped with bee pollen and coconut flakes – absolutely dreamy. My secret tip is to cook the almond butter and raspberries in with the porridge so it all melts together.

Lunch I was at DUO today (the gym I work at) so I took my lunch to go. This consisted of some quinoa cooked in vegetable stock to which I added chopped walnuts, raisins and peas - super simple, but utterly delicious and satisfying.

Snack As soon as I got home I had 2 apples drizzled with Tahini - a great combination.

Dinner Tonight was my famous Sweet Potato Gnocchi , which I made for my flatmate as well. This is one of my all-time favourite meals and one of the most popular on my blog. I drench it in my vegan pesto and add vegetables. It’s dreamy.

Snack After dinner tonight, I made myself a vegan hot chocolate using almond milk, cacao, almond butter and maple syrup. Tastes like a treat but is actually pretty healthy.