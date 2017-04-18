My Week in Food: Giles Humphries, Mindful Chef co-founder

3 / 8

Tuesday - Giles

Breakfast - If I have a little more time, I’ll add some salmon and poached eggs for breakfast. Full of protein and omega 3 to start the day off right. Salmon with poached egg, asparagus & seaweed .

Lunch - I’m often (like most nowadays) time pressed at lunch, so a quick omelette is the way to go. I’ll load it with peppers, onions and some steamed tenderstem broccoli. A hearty, healthy lunch.

Snack - An apple and a handful of nuts (I love cashews) help keep energy levels topped up and hunger at bay. Just have a Tupperware in your desk at work and have an assortment of nuts in there ready to go.

Dinner - We are lucky in the UK that we have an abundance of seafood landing on our shores. Where Mindful Chef sources its seafood off the beautiful Cornish coast, we have over 40 species land every day. One of the tastiest is pollack (often spelt pollock) which is Crispy pollack & sweet potato chips .