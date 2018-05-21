My Week in Food: High Mood Food's Joey O'Hare

2 / 8

Monday

Breakfast: I had supper late on Sunday evening and didn’t wake up very hungry… I had a bullet coffee around 9:30 at High Mood Food. This is a double espresso blended with a little organic butter and extra virgin coconut oil; the good fats mean that the caffeine is absorbed slowly, I get a gentle and sustained ‘high’ throughout the morning and feel really focused and level.

Morning: 2 herbal teas throughout the morning and an apple and some walnuts. I am obsessed with Joe’s Teas Feisty Turmeric Guru which we sell at High!

Lunch: I ‘built-my-own’ High Bowl from our salad bar and went with a combination of quinoa & beetroot salads with our miso-tahini dressing and plenty of Kraut!

Afternoon: Maca-hot-chocolate made with almond milk

Supper: Supper at a friend’s house was some simple crudités and hummus, followed by a big chickpea, spinach and coconut curry which she had made; I brought some kefir and cucumber raita we had from the café and this went brilliantly! We had some dark chocolate and red grapes for pudding.